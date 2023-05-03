New CapeTalk segment shines a light on the South African entertainment industry

From tomorrow night CapeTalk listeners can tune in for the station's brand-new segment the 'Business of Entertainment' that promises to deliver a fascinating and first-hand account of the South African entertainment industry.

Hosted by industry legend music manager and publicist, Martin Myers, this weekly half-hour segment will give powerful insights into the minds and careers of award-winning creatives, with a strong focus on the business side of the creative industry.

Each episode will feature a candid conversation between Myers and a creative in the music, theatre, design or television space.

Big industry players will talk about how long it took to become an overnight success and how they dealt with and still deal with rejection and success.

– Martin Myers

Myers says the conversations will be entertaining and inspirational, peppered with true stories, first-person accounts, and invaluable tips from the people who’ve made a successful living from their craft.

“We will be bringing key executives onto the station to delve into every aspect of the entertainment business. We will be exploring topics like the business of royalties, how to manage cash flow and the science of ticketing. Big industry players will talk about how long it took to become an overnight success and how they dealt with and still deal with rejection and success. We will ultimately unpack what it takes to make a living as a South African artist,” says Myers.

CapeTalk station manager Tessa van Staden says the station is passionate about supporting creatives. “Artists, musicians, sculptors, performers, directors and authors hold a mirror to society to reflect who and what we are. They play one of the most difficult and important functions, often without the necessary backing and resources. This segment will share some practical tips for those starting out in the industry. The ‘Business of Entertainment’ hopes to inspire our audience while also championing those who have paved a way in the sector,” says Van Staden.

For all the business insights you can’t Google, don’t miss the ‘Business of Entertainment’ every Thursday at 9pm.

Coming up – Thursday, 4 May: Myers talks to the world-renowned SA-born composer Trevor Jones.

Having spent most of his career in the United Kingdom, Jones has worked on numerous well-known and acclaimed films including Runaway Train, The Dark Crystal, Labyrinth, Mississippi Burning, The Last of the Mohicans and In the Name of the Father. He has collaborated with filmmakers including John Boorman and Michael Mann. He has been nominated for two Golden Globe awards and three BAFTA awards for Best Film Music.



