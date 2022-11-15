MusicExchange: The Divine secret

What a surprise to have Zimbabwe's Got Talent winner Divine Mahara at Music Exchange 2022 in Cape Town.

Image supplied: Divine Mahara and Berenike 'Berry' Trytsman

What a lovely work ethic and drive. He has an acoustic sound and soulful voice which combines folk, indie, pop and Americana with traditions borrowed from his Zimbabwean heritage.

Divine has been compared to some of his heroes - Marvin Gaye, George Ezra, Jason Mraz and Oliver Mtukudzi. His new album is out now called Made Under the Tree

I caught up with Divine last week, post #Mex22…

What is your job description?

To write and compose music, record and perform music I have written, teach young aspiring musicians to play the guitar, and make my media presence as known as possible.

What does music mean to you?

The expression of all that words cannot.

My music is about…

My journey with love, loss, adventure, and the stories of people I have at heart.

What is your motto?

Sing a song and live life.

Fame is about…

Making a living from having no privacy.

Retirement will happen when…

When my soul feels fulfilled in music, money, and other goals that drive me.

I don't do…

Vegan food.

I would love to co-write with…

Jon Bellion, Rema, Wizkid, Tems, and Asa

Where do you go for inspiration to create?

Anywhere green, where my body can submerge in water and my feet can touch the soil.

What is the most enjoyable aspect of your work?

Mutual feeding of positive energy between myself and the audience during live performances. It is amazing to see people engaging and appreciating your art.

The song you must do during every show?

Sarafina

Any funny moments on stage?

I swallowed a moth while singing then grabbed a shot of tequila from a waitress to wash it down. That’s how I ended up getting very drunk.

My heroes are…

Jason Mraz, Robert Gabriel Mugabe, and my dad Edmond.

My style icon is…

Leon Bridges

Which living person do you admire most and why?

Rema. His hard work, dedication, and faith in his musical journey are inspiring to me and my own musical journey. He is a young, African creative sharing his art globally.

What is your most treasured possession?

My guitar and my late father’s jersey.

It's your round; what are you drinking?

Japanese whiskey

Dream gig to do?

NPR Tiny desk concert

What makes you stand out?

My deep and soothing voice, and warm energy.

Any nicknames?

Mahara, D’ Cowboy

If you were not a musician, what would you do?

Full-time traveller

Pick five words to describe yourself.

Warm, happy, passionate, ambitious, and gifted.

What are you streaming?

American Horror Story

Greatest movie ever made?

August Rush

What book are you reading?

The Water Birth Book by Janet Balaskas

What song changed your life?

Gambler by Kenny Rodgers

Who do you love?

My fiancé, my family, my close friends, and all the incredible people supporting my music.

What is your favourite word?

Divine. My parents named me with much intention and I recognise the manifestation of that word all throughout my life.

Top of your bucket list?

Performing around the world for my own World Tour.

Your greatest achievement?

Winning Zimbabwe’s Got Talent and being the first African artist to perform live on a moving commercial aeroplane.

What do you complain about most often?

Racist people

What is your biggest fear?

To have fear.

Happiness is…

Spending every day doing what you love, with the people you love.

On stage, I tend to…

Release gas before I perform.

The best life lesson you have learned?

Do what you love, every single day, we are only here for a short while.

What has been your favourite journey so far?

Finding out that I will soon be a father and walking through this process of pregnancy with the love of my life.

Do you do charity work, and if you do – what do you do?

I perform live music at minority institutions.

Wishes and dreams?

To become the greatest musician to ever have lived.

To represent my continent on a global stage and make my people proud.

To win international music awards.

To collaborate with Asa, Rema, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Skip Marley.

To establish my family farm in Zimbabwe as a fully functioning commercial farm.

To perform my music on every continent.

To have a record label.

Social media

YouTube

Twitter

Instagram

Facebook