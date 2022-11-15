MusicExchange: The Divine secret

What a lovely work ethic and drive. He has an acoustic sound and soulful voice which combines folk, indie, pop and Americana with traditions borrowed from his Zimbabwean heritage.
Divine has been compared to some of his heroes - Marvin Gaye, George Ezra, Jason Mraz and Oliver Mtukudzi. His new album is out now called Made Under the Tree
I caught up with Divine last week, post #Mex22…
To write and compose music, record and perform music I have written, teach young aspiring musicians to play the guitar, and make my media presence as known as possible.
The expression of all that words cannot.
My journey with love, loss, adventure, and the stories of people I have at heart.
Sing a song and live life.
Making a living from having no privacy.
When my soul feels fulfilled in music, money, and other goals that drive me.
Vegan food.
Jon Bellion, Rema, Wizkid, Tems, and Asa
Anywhere green, where my body can submerge in water and my feet can touch the soil.
Mutual feeding of positive energy between myself and the audience during live performances. It is amazing to see people engaging and appreciating your art.
Sarafina
I swallowed a moth while singing then grabbed a shot of tequila from a waitress to wash it down. That’s how I ended up getting very drunk.
Jason Mraz, Robert Gabriel Mugabe, and my dad Edmond.
Leon Bridges
Rema. His hard work, dedication, and faith in his musical journey are inspiring to me and my own musical journey. He is a young, African creative sharing his art globally.
My guitar and my late father’s jersey.
Japanese whiskey
NPR Tiny desk concert
My deep and soothing voice, and warm energy.
Mahara, D’ Cowboy
Full-time traveller
Warm, happy, passionate, ambitious, and gifted.
American Horror Story
August Rush
The Water Birth Book by Janet Balaskas
Gambler by Kenny Rodgers
My fiancé, my family, my close friends, and all the incredible people supporting my music.
Divine. My parents named me with much intention and I recognise the manifestation of that word all throughout my life.
Performing around the world for my own World Tour.
Winning Zimbabwe’s Got Talent and being the first African artist to perform live on a moving commercial aeroplane.
Racist people
To have fear.
Spending every day doing what you love, with the people you love.
Release gas before I perform.
Do what you love, every single day, we are only here for a short while.
Finding out that I will soon be a father and walking through this process of pregnancy with the love of my life.
I perform live music at minority institutions.
To become the greatest musician to ever have lived.
To represent my continent on a global stage and make my people proud.
To win international music awards.
To collaborate with Asa, Rema, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Skip Marley.
To establish my family farm in Zimbabwe as a fully functioning commercial farm.
To perform my music on every continent.
To have a record label.