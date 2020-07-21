The Reset - 10 Lessons From Lockdown for sport and entertainment

There has never been such a business imperative and creative opportunity to embrace change.
As we begin our tentative emergence from lockdown, a truth is becoming evident the world over, we don’t just want to go back to the way things were.
The pandemic, for all its disastrous consequences has forced us to reflect and consider the changes that can and need to be made.
Top minds from across the global M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment network, including contributions from local agency, Levergy, have thus come together to assess what lessons can be learned from lockdown and the opportunities for change they offer in sport and entertainment marketing.
We’ll be exploring each lesson further over the coming weeks, so make sure you keep an eye on Levergy’s social media pages, but they give us hope that this can be a great reset rather than the start of a drift back to the way things were.
View the report here: The Reset: Lessons from Lockdown