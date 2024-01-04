Industries

Fashion & Homeware Company news South Africa

    Win a share of R200,000 in school fees with Bata Toughees

    4 Jan 2024
    South Africa’s favourite school shoe brand since 1954, Toughees, is aiming to brighten the start of the academic year for kids and parents alike through its 'Made Tough' back-to-school campaign. Up for grabs is a share of R200,000 towards school fees.
    Having been a key part of the lives of generations of families going on 70 years, Toughees is committed to being a trusted partner in their educational journey. That's why this year, the shoe brand's 'Made Tough' campaign is dedicated to families and communities, understanding that education is key to tackling both their struggles and aspirations.

    This year's campaign rewards loyal customers with an exciting competition element. Every purchase of a Toughees school shoe unlocks a chance to win a share of R200,000 in school fees. This initiative not only adds an extra layer of value to customers but also reinforces Bata Toughee's commitment to education and community development.

    Bata country manager, Michael Wyatt, said: “Our new campaign is a testament to Toughees' dedication to not only providing quality school shoes but also understanding and addressing the challenges our community faces. We want to be more than just a brand; we want to be a companion on the journey of growth and success. We take our hats off to the millions of parents around the country who strive to ensure that they provide the best quality stationery, uniforms and school shoes for their children every new school year.”

    Michael Sithambaram, manager of the schools division at Bata South Africa, said Toughees has long been a household name, synonymous with durability and quality in school footwear. With a growing social following and a market leadership position, Toughees continues to build on its legacy and continues to inspire.

    “When buying school shoes, parents look for good quality products and features, as their investment needs to stand the test of time. All Toughees come with a six-month warranty against fair wear and tear, and we use high-quality leather to manufacture them, making them durable, strong, reliable, easy to clean, breathable, and comfortable for growing feet. Toughees are ‘Made Tough’, built to last, and every year we look forward to seeing children learn and play using our shoes,” he said.

    The Toughees 'Made Tough' competition is open to learners of all ages, as well as parents, to a share of R200,000 in school fees. The cash will be paid directly to the winners’ schools in full settlement of, or as a portion of, their fees for the 2024 academic year.

    To enter

    1. Purchase a pair of Bata Toughees school shoes.
    2. Upload your till slip/proof of purchase with name, surname and email address (if applicable) to either via WhatsApp on +27 87 250 0811, or by entering on the website at https://toughees.co.za/pages/made-tough during the competition period.
    3. The winners selected will win 1 of 10 school fees prizes, which entails up to the value of R20,000 (twenty thousand rand) each, to be paid directly to the nominated school, and not to any individual.
    4. The competition runs from 28 December 2023 to 15 February 2024.

    Bata
    Since 1894, The Bata Group remains one of the world's leading manufacturers and retailers of quality footwear. Bata South Africa represents one of 70 countries worldwide with a Bata presence.

