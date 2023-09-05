Mr Price Home celebrates local artists this Heritage Day

Mr Price Home proudly supports local talent, and this Heritage Day they set out to celebrate artists who express themselves and their heritage in unique and inspiring ways.

Three exceptionally talented South African designers will have their bespoke designs and creative inspiration showcased by Mr Price Home as part of a limited-edition Heritage Day collab range.

In collaboration with Mr Price Home, each of the three artists has designed their own signature collection of homeware products; encompassing soft furnishings, trendy decor items, beach and outdoor essentials, statement art, and more. These exclusive ranges are now available in Mr Price Home stores throughout South Africa.

Image supplied

“As a proudly South African brand, we feel it’s important to recognise and highlight the incredible wealth of local talent present within our country. Our aim is to provide a platform that fosters homegrown creativity,” explains Kerry Strauss, marketing director of Mr Price Home.

Faatimah Mohamed-Luke’s range seamlessly embodies her multicultural upbringing. It incorporates patterned elements of Arab architecture, Indian woodblock printing, Indonesian resist patterns, and Malay calligraphy, all deeply rooted in African inspiration. The range pays tribute to Faatimah's diverse heritage while celebrating her pride in being South African.

Faatimah remarks “The years that Mr Price Home has spent educating and cultivating a love of local talent within our population is priceless.”

Image supplied

Heritage means so many things to so many different people, but to Zinhle Sithebe heritage is ‘bright’ and ‘fun’. Zinhle’s range is centred around the celebration of vibrant colours and prints displayed in African regalia on Heritage day.

Zinhle observes; Mr Price Home “use their platform and brand to shine a light on local creatives and their stories.”

Xolani Mhlongo’s range tells the story of the past for future generations. The range incorporates various shapes of the afro comb and blends South African patterns with influences from Zulu, Xhosa, Ndebele, and Khoisan cultures. The designs aim to convey the rich tapestry of culture and tell its unique story.

Image supplied

Each collaborator drew inspiration from their personal heritage and experiences to create this limited-edition range in partnership with Mr Price Home.

Phethile’s Mtshali, Merchandise Director says, "This collaboration has been a truly exhilarating experience for us, as we had the privilege of working with the most talented local artists to create distinctive works of art that you can proudly display in your home. It has been an honour to release such stunning ranges that showcase the diverse beauty of our heritage."

The Heritage Day collab range will be available from 24 September 2023 at select Mr Price Home stores nationwide.