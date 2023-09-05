Switch Energy unveils new Marula & Litchi flavour in commemorative Springbok can design

Switch Energy is a leading energy drink brand in South Africa committed to delivering innovative flavours and dynamic experiences to its consumers. With a strong commitment to supporting sports and embracing cultural heritage, Switch Energy is the official energy drink supplier to the Springboks, South Africa's national rugby team.

Switch Energy, the leading energy drink brand in South Africa known for its innovative flavours and dynamic partnerships, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest creation: Marula & Litchi flavour. This new edition is not only a tantalising blend of flavours but also pays tribute to the Springbok spirit with a specially designed can reflecting the iconic Springbok away jersey.

As a proudly South African company, Switch Energy has solidified its position as the official energy drink supplier to the Springboks, and this limited-edition release is a testament to their unwavering support for the national rugby team. The timing of the launch, just before the Springboks embark on their journey to defend their title in the Rugby World Cup, adds an extra layer of excitement for fans.

Jono Marcus, head of sales at Switch Energy, emphasised the strategic significance of this limited-edition release. "Our decision to introduce the Marula & Litchi flavour in the Springbok can design aligns perfectly with our peak season and the global relevance of the Rugby World Cup," said Marcus.

Switch Energy's commitment to innovation and celebration of the South African spirit is embodied in every sip of the Marula & Litchi flavour. The delectable blend of marula and litchi promises a refreshing experience that captivates the senses and embarks on a journey of taste, mirroring the dynamic energy of rugby itself.

The limited-edition Springbok can design captures the essence of the iconic Springbok away jersey, with its vibrant colours and bold symbolism. This design not only serves as a collector's item but also as a way for fans to show their support and pride as they rally behind the Springboks during the upcoming Rugby World Cup.

Switch Energy invites fans, rugby enthusiasts, and flavour aficionados alike to celebrate victory with every sip of the Marula & Litchi flavour. This special edition is a tribute to the Springbok legacy and a toast to the team's pursuit of excellence on the global stage.



