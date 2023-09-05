Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Nedbank IMC ConferenceWomen's MonthLoeriesBizTrendsCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth Month#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsBiz TakeoutsIAB Bookmarks AwardsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

Stellenbosch University Language CentreMpact PlasticsEntravision in AfricaBataBizcommunity.comMediamarkMegaVision MediaKLASwitch Energy DrinkScan DisplayDistellSmart MediaKantarTDMCInsight SurveyEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

FMCG Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Switch Energy unveils new Marula & Litchi flavour in commemorative Springbok can design

5 Sep 2023
Issued by: Switch Energy Drink
Switch Energy is a leading energy drink brand in South Africa committed to delivering innovative flavours and dynamic experiences to its consumers. With a strong commitment to supporting sports and embracing cultural heritage, Switch Energy is the official energy drink supplier to the Springboks, South Africa's national rugby team.
Switch Energy unveils new Marula & Litchi flavour in commemorative Springbok can design

Switch Energy, the leading energy drink brand in South Africa known for its innovative flavours and dynamic partnerships, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest creation: Marula & Litchi flavour. This new edition is not only a tantalising blend of flavours but also pays tribute to the Springbok spirit with a specially designed can reflecting the iconic Springbok away jersey.

As a proudly South African company, Switch Energy has solidified its position as the official energy drink supplier to the Springboks, and this limited-edition release is a testament to their unwavering support for the national rugby team. The timing of the launch, just before the Springboks embark on their journey to defend their title in the Rugby World Cup, adds an extra layer of excitement for fans.

Jono Marcus, head of sales at Switch Energy, emphasised the strategic significance of this limited-edition release. "Our decision to introduce the Marula & Litchi flavour in the Springbok can design aligns perfectly with our peak season and the global relevance of the Rugby World Cup," said Marcus.

Switch Energy Drink introduces 3 exciting new flavours
Switch Energy Drink introduces 3 exciting new flavours

Issued by Switch Energy Drink 25 Aug 2023

Switch Energy's commitment to innovation and celebration of the South African spirit is embodied in every sip of the Marula & Litchi flavour. The delectable blend of marula and litchi promises a refreshing experience that captivates the senses and embarks on a journey of taste, mirroring the dynamic energy of rugby itself.

The limited-edition Springbok can design captures the essence of the iconic Springbok away jersey, with its vibrant colours and bold symbolism. This design not only serves as a collector's item but also as a way for fans to show their support and pride as they rally behind the Springboks during the upcoming Rugby World Cup.

Switch Energy invites fans, rugby enthusiasts, and flavour aficionados alike to celebrate victory with every sip of the Marula & Litchi flavour. This special edition is a tribute to the Springbok legacy and a toast to the team's pursuit of excellence on the global stage.

NextOptions
Switch Energy Drink
#SwitchEnergy contains essential vitamins and provides a boost of energy with a crisp refreshing taste.

Related

#OrchidsandOnions: Capital Legacy's will ad hits home
#OrchidsandOnions: Capital Legacy's will ad hits home22 Aug 2023
The ad launched on Monday.
#BehindtheCampaign: MTN backs the Bokke in musical campaign2 Aug 2023
#OrchidsandOnions: Cadbury and Wallabies prove dads wrong
#OrchidsandOnions: Cadbury and Wallabies prove dads wrong1 Aug 2023
Siya Kolisi was announced as South African Tourism's new brand advocate on Thursday. Source: Supplied.
Siya Kolisi is South African Tourism's new global brand advocate28 Jul 2023
The new kit will be available in major retail stores. Source: Supplied.
Nike reveals new innovative team kit for the Springboks6 Jul 2023
Image supplied. Cadbury is the official confectionary supplier to the Springboks, South Africa’s national rugby team
Cadbury's the official confectionary supplier to the Springboks12 Jun 2023
Image supplied. Checkers Sixty60's Locker Room sketch has had over eight million views on TikTok
Faster than Mapimpi: Checkers Sixty60 Locker Room sketch15 Aug 2022
Watch out for the bouncer. When It comes, it is going to be prolific
MscsportsWatch out for the bouncer. When It comes, it is going to be prolific19 Jul 2021

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz