Hi-Tec One highlights outdoor brand's sustainability drive

Footwear and apparel brand Hi-Tec has launched its Hi-Tec One initiative, designed to contribute towards the company's sustainability commitments and ongoing drive to reduce carbon emissions and minimise the impact of operations on the environment.

With the growing desire among consumers for more eco-friendly shopping, Hi-Tec will be rolling out a number of sustainability-focused activities.

In-store and online awareness

In an effort to highlight environmental concerns and raise awareness around recycling materials, the environment and the links between pollution and public health, selected Hi-Tec stores will have dedicated areas showcasing the Hi-Tec One initiative where customers can get involved and obtain more information around upcoming activities.

One of the activities that customers can look forward to in-store and online will be the 'Spin The Earth' activation, which allows them to stand a chance to win prizes.

Recycled textiles

The brand noted that it's on a journey to make its outdoor footwear, apparel and accessories more sustainable and ethical. “Climate change is an overwhelming issue looming over our heads, but there are ways we can minimise our damage. A good step to take towards reducing our carbon footprint is opting for sustainably-sourced fabrics,” said Louise White, integrated brand manager at Hi-Tec South Africa.

Hi-Tec One signals an innovative turn for the brand, as the latest puffer jackets and hiking boots for men and women contain recycled polyester made from plastic bottles. Each of the new puffer jackets consist of at least 26 recycled water bottles to fill the jackets and also features labelling on the inside indicating product content information.

The brand is using a renewable fibre called Repreve which is 100% recycled polyester fibre. Repreve is made from sustainably sourced post-consumer plastic water bottles. Using recycled instead of virgin polyester produces fewer emissions and gives plastic bottles a second life which keeps them out of oceans and landfills. Other benefits of Repreve are that it is water-repellent, strong, resilient, stretchy, wrinkle-resistant and lightweight.

Partnerships and collaborations

The Hi-Tec One campaign will see the brand partnering with local South Africans who are passionate about integrating sustainability into their everyday lives. The partnership is grounded in shared values with locals, and it will include a series of sustainability-focused projects through education and environmental awareness.

As part of the campaign, the brand will be teaming up with actor and adventurer Ivan Zimmermann who is best known through his various roles on TV shows including 7de Laan and Egoli.

Zimmermann has an adventurous side that many might not know about. Armed with a mountain bike, a few supplies, and a high level of endurance, he cycled 12,000 kilometres from Cairo to Cape Town to raise 12,000 food tins for the Can-o-Kilo initiative in 2015.

Hi-Tec said that with an increasing number of consumers wanting to know what their favourite brands are doing to support social and environmental issues, the Hi-Tec One campaign will allow them to see and experience the change the brand is making.

“We constantly strive to do things better, more ethically and more sustainably. The Hi-Tec One campaign demonstrates forward-thinking that puts the good health of the environment and our local community first. By not only using sustainable recycled components in the garments but simultaneously ensuring that we as a people are the change we want to see,” said White.