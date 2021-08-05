IAB Bookmarks Awards and Summit
IAB Front Row 2021 winners announced
The IAB SA was thrilled to announce the winners of the 2021 Front Row programme at the #Bookmarks2021 Virtual Awards Showcase that took place on 29 July.
Designed to give young, Black media and marketing students much needed access to an array of industry resources and insiders, the Front Row programme plays a crucial role in the IAB SA's commitment to galvanising transformation in the industry.
This year’s winners were selected by the IAB SA 2021 Front Row Committee, who were impressed by the talent, acumen and tenacity of this year’s entrants.
Congratulations to our 10 winners:
Moipone Hlungwani
Tshepo Seanego
Sibabalwe Sineke
Boikanyo Thamae
Akona Kom
Pfano Ranwedzi
Ntlahla Bonani
Nonkululeko Malunga
Zinzile Sibanyoni
Thabo Maleka
This year’s winners will each receive an array of invaluable prizes to facilitate their growth, further equipping them with sought-after skills and industry connections, one of which is a personalised digital marketing learning experience driven by data in the form of the Digital Marketing Acumen Test. Each winner will be allowed to write the globally-recognised DMAT test, receive their proprietary digital marketing skills report, and gain personalised digital learning resources based on their assessment data. Other prizes include one four-month paid internship with the IAB SA as well as significant contributions from awards partners, The Red & Yellow Creative School of Business, Vodamedia and DMAT.
In a Front Row explainer video featuring Front Row alumni and industry leaders, Zanele Kabane of the IAB SA Youth Action Council explains why this is such a critical programme for driving change in the industry: “The IAB SA Front Row initiative empowers young black creatives who’re interested in making an impact by giving us access to information, connections, and the right tools. Without platforms like this, it’s a struggle to have our voices heard. The Front Row initiative not only gives us a seat at the table, it helps us create our own table for the future.”
Paula Hulley, CEO of IAB South Africa: “It is vital that we are always increasing our engagement with the future leaders of our industry while bringing in a fresh, and different, perspective to the IAB SA as a whole. Platforms like the IAB SA Front Row and IAB SA Youth Action Council aim to provide easier access to information and platforms of engagement while creating valuable collaborative spaces and the opportunity to "sit at the table" with seasoned industry leaders at the highest level."
Congratulations to all the winners and a special thank you to our round table panellists, award partners, and our media partners for their continuous support.
ABOUT THE IAB SOUTH AFRICA
The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) South Africa empowers the media and marketing industries to thrive in the digital economy. Its membership comprises more than 150 leading media companies, brands, and the technology firms responsible for enabling excellence in digital marketing focusing on identifying and targeting audiences, delivering and optimising campaigns to these audiences and the innovation and selling of such activities. The non-profit, non-government, trade group fields critical research on interactive advertising, while also educating brands, agencies, publishers. and the wider business community on the importance of digital marketing.
The IAB Global Network brings together 45 national IABs and three regional IABs to share challenges, develop global solutions and advance the digital advertising industry worldwide. IABs are located in North America, South America, Africa, Asia, Asia Pacific and Europe. Each association is independently owned and operated, functioning under bylaws consonant with local market needs. For more information on the IAB click here. To subscribe to our IAB SA emailers, events and monthly newsletter click here.
The IAB South Africa, is an independent, voluntary, non-profit association focused on growing and sustaining a vibrant and profitable digital industry within South Africa.
