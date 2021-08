IAB Front Row 2021 winners announced

The IAB SA was thrilled to announce the winners of the 2021 Front Row programme at the #Bookmarks2021 Virtual Awards Showcase that took place on 29 July.

Designed to give young, Black media and marketing students much needed access to an array of industry resources and insiders, the Front Row programme plays a crucial role in the IAB SA's commitment to galvanising transformation in the industry.This year’s winners were selected by the IAB SA 2021 Front Row Committee, who were impressed by the talent, acumen and tenacity of this year’s entrants.Congratulations to our 10 winners:Moipone HlungwaniTshepo SeanegoSibabalwe SinekeBoikanyo ThamaeAkona KomPfano RanwedziNtlahla BonaniNonkululeko MalungaZinzile SibanyoniThabo MalekaThis year’s winners will each receive an array of invaluable prizes to facilitate their growth, further equipping them with sought-after skills and industry connections, one of which is a personalised digital marketing learning experience driven by data in the form of the Digital Marketing Acumen Test. Each winner will be allowed to write the globally-recognised DMAT test, receive their proprietary digital marketing skills report, and gain personalised digital learning resources based on their assessment data. Other prizes include one four-month paid internship with the IAB SA as well as significant contributions from awards partners, The Red & Yellow Creative School of Business, Vodamedia and DMAT.In a Front Row explainer video featuring Front Row alumni and industry leaders, Zanele Kabane of the IAB SA Youth Action Council explains why this is such a critical programme for driving change in the industry:Paula Hulley, CEO of IAB South Africa:Congratulations to all the winners and a special thank you to our round table panellists, award partners, and our media partners for their continuous support.The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) South Africa empowers the media and marketing industries to thrive in the digital economy. Its membership comprises more than 150 leading media companies, brands, and the technology firms responsible for enabling excellence in digital marketing focusing on identifying and targeting audiences, delivering and optimising campaigns to these audiences and the innovation and selling of such activities. The non-profit, non-government, trade group fields critical research on interactive advertising, while also educating brands, agencies, publishers. and the wider business community on the importance of digital marketing.The IAB Global Network brings together 45 national IABs and three regional IABs to share challenges, develop global solutions and advance the digital advertising industry worldwide. IABs are located in North America, South America, Africa, Asia, Asia Pacific and Europe. Each association is independently owned and operated, functioning under bylaws consonant with local market needs. For more information on the IAB click here . To subscribe to our IAB SA emailers, events and monthly newsletter click here