Festive Lights Switch-On Event artist lineup announced

The lineup for the Festive Lights Switch-On Event in Cape Town has been announced.

Will Linley, Emo Adams, Sasha-Lee Davids, and Mi Casa are among the lineup for the Festive Lights Switch-On Event

Back with great enthusiasm, and with the theme, 'Cape Town: City of Hope', the City’s annual Festive Lights Switch-On event will have the Grand Parade singing and dancing to the sounds of an energetic line-up of some of South Africa’s best and crowd favourite entertainers 27 November 2022, as it welcomes in the start of summer.

“The event promises to be a party that will appeal to the whole family. We are looking forward to an afternoon and evening of festive fun, with an amazing line-up and of course the highlight of the evening - the official switch-on moment, which will be followed by a fabulous and colourful video display that will illuminate City Hall and the surrounding buildings with a depiction of Cape Town’s unique and compelling story of hope and resilience,” said executive mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis.

The line-up for 2023, as in years past, speaks to a diverse audience with a little something for everyone. The versatile and energetic Jeodhouse Band will lead a toe-tapping set of their signature sound that crosses multiple genres of music from R&B to Disco and everything in between.

Also back with a bang, is Atlantis-born, singer-songwriter and Idols Season 5 co-winner, Sasha-Lee Davids, who will serve up a medley of her famous hits and treat the crowds to her unique sound.

Invigorating Afro-fusion music ensemble, Abavuki (meaning ‘wake-up, early birds!’) who will be celebrating their 21st year in the music biz, will have everyone grooving to their internationally acclaimed sound. Incidentally, Abavuki launched their successful career with their first-ever public concert at the Festive Lights Switch-On event in 2001.

Interspersed with the performances, DJ Codax will keep the beat going whilst MCs Shimmy Isaacs and Wayne McKay will keep the conversation flowing.

Crowds won’t want to miss, singer, songwriter and TikTok star, Will Linley, who has found a global connection with fans through his honest lyricism and uplifting positivity, and who has been described as “leading the charge” for pop music in South Africa.

Much-loved and appreciated, multi-talented actor and singer, Emo Adams will sway the audiences on the Grand Parade and down Adderley Street, with his personal brand of entertainment that has won him fans across the country.

Closing out the musical merriment on the night, the streets (and the Grand Parade) will be jamming, as chart favourites, crowd pleasers and the multi-award winning, Mi Casa, known for their infectious blend of jazz, dance music, and R&B, as well as African and Brazilian traditions, light up the stage post-switch-on.

“We are so excited to stage this event once again. It really is a massive highlight on the City’s events calendar, and also for thousands of our residents who make this part of their year-end social excursions. I think the line-up will strike a chord with everyone, whether young or old, and it really should be a stellar event, as we have become accustomed to,” said the City’s mayoral committee member for safety and security, Alderman JP Smith.

The Festive Lights Switch-On 2022 is free for all. No ticket is required.