Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

BurnesseoThe Publicity WorkshopBizcommunity.comCity Lodge HotelOnPoint PRAfrika TikkunEast Coast RadioEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Events News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Lifestyle jobs

  • Customer Service Representative Cape Town
  • Head of People Cape Town
  • Sales Representative Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    "
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Festive Lights Switch-On Event artist lineup announced

    1 Nov 2022
    The lineup for the Festive Lights Switch-On Event in Cape Town has been announced.
    Will Linley, Emo Adams, Sasha-Lee Davids, and Mi Casa are among the lineup for the Festive Lights Switch-On Event
    Will Linley, Emo Adams, Sasha-Lee Davids, and Mi Casa are among the lineup for the Festive Lights Switch-On Event

    Back with great enthusiasm, and with the theme, 'Cape Town: City of Hope', the City’s annual Festive Lights Switch-On event will have the Grand Parade singing and dancing to the sounds of an energetic line-up of some of South Africa’s best and crowd favourite entertainers 27 November 2022, as it welcomes in the start of summer.

    “The event promises to be a party that will appeal to the whole family. We are looking forward to an afternoon and evening of festive fun, with an amazing line-up and of course the highlight of the evening - the official switch-on moment, which will be followed by a fabulous and colourful video display that will illuminate City Hall and the surrounding buildings with a depiction of Cape Town’s unique and compelling story of hope and resilience,” said executive mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis.

    The line-up for 2023, as in years past, speaks to a diverse audience with a little something for everyone. The versatile and energetic Jeodhouse Band will lead a toe-tapping set of their signature sound that crosses multiple genres of music from R&B to Disco and everything in between.

    Also back with a bang, is Atlantis-born, singer-songwriter and Idols Season 5 co-winner, Sasha-Lee Davids, who will serve up a medley of her famous hits and treat the crowds to her unique sound.

    Invigorating Afro-fusion music ensemble, Abavuki (meaning ‘wake-up, early birds!’) who will be celebrating their 21st year in the music biz, will have everyone grooving to their internationally acclaimed sound. Incidentally, Abavuki launched their successful career with their first-ever public concert at the Festive Lights Switch-On event in 2001.

    Image supplied: The Cape Town Festive Lights Switch-On returns this year
    The Cape Town Festive Lights Switch-On returns!

    26 Oct 2022

    Interspersed with the performances, DJ Codax will keep the beat going whilst MCs Shimmy Isaacs and Wayne McKay will keep the conversation flowing.

    Crowds won’t want to miss, singer, songwriter and TikTok star, Will Linley, who has found a global connection with fans through his honest lyricism and uplifting positivity, and who has been described as “leading the charge” for pop music in South Africa.

    Much-loved and appreciated, multi-talented actor and singer, Emo Adams will sway the audiences on the Grand Parade and down Adderley Street, with his personal brand of entertainment that has won him fans across the country.

    Image supplied: Will Linley
    #MusicExchange: Rising star Will Linley

    By 26 Jul 2022

    Closing out the musical merriment on the night, the streets (and the Grand Parade) will be jamming, as chart favourites, crowd pleasers and the multi-award winning, Mi Casa, known for their infectious blend of jazz, dance music, and R&B, as well as African and Brazilian traditions, light up the stage post-switch-on.

    “We are so excited to stage this event once again. It really is a massive highlight on the City’s events calendar, and also for thousands of our residents who make this part of their year-end social excursions. I think the line-up will strike a chord with everyone, whether young or old, and it really should be a stellar event, as we have become accustomed to,” said the City’s mayoral committee member for safety and security, Alderman JP Smith.

    The Festive Lights Switch-On 2022 is free for all. No ticket is required.

    NextOptions
    Read more: festive season, Sasha-Lee Davids, Emo Adams, Cape Town events, Geordin Hill-Lewis, Will Linley

    Related

    Source:
    Cape Town City Ballet starts summer programme with The Nutcracker1 day ago
    Image supplied: The Cape Town Festive Lights Switch-On returns this year
    The Cape Town Festive Lights Switch-On returns!26 Oct 2022
    Image supplied: FlySafair and GoodLuck are teaming up for Get Lucky Summer
    FlySafair and GoodLuck join forces for Get Lucky Summer concert series17 Oct 2022
    Image supplied: Get Lucky Summer 2019 - Beacon Island Lawns
    Get Lucky Summer is back for New Year's celebrations8 Sep 2022
    Image supplied: Will Linley will be opening for One Republic in November
    Will Linley announced as supporting act for One Republic7 Sep 2022
    Image supplied: Will Linley
    #MusicExchange: Rising star Will Linley26 Jul 2022
    Artscape Theatre presents Afro-pop concert celebrating Zimbini
    Artscape Theatre presents Afro-pop concert celebrating Zimbini14 Jun 2022
    Loukmaan Adams, Don Vino, Belinda Davids, Emo Adams and Katlego Maboe will all be part of the Mamma Mia! celebration lineup
    Mamma Mia! Mother's Day celebration has stellar lineup26 Apr 2022

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz