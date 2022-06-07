Artscape showcases young talent for #YouthMonth

For Youth Month, Artscape is showcasing young talent in a number of exciting productions.
Image supplied: Cape Town's Most Wanted is part of the Youth Month activities at Artscape
Patrons visiting Artscape over this period will experience an array of productions detailing social ills and historical connections, as well as the annual Youth Jazz Festival concert. Artscape’s Youth Month programme aims to give young artists the opportunities they deserve while they experience theatre in various formats.
The youth programme pays tribute to those young South Africans who fought in the struggle in order that all the Youth of today can take centre stage in their futures and create environments for them to prosper.
Here is a taste of events this month:Cape Town’s Most WantedCape Town’s Most Wanted
, now showing its 10th production from 9 June and 10 June at 7.30pm and 11 June at 3pm and 7.30pm. They will showcase the best of Cape Town’s best of Hip Hop performers and crews, bringing raw talent to the stage for all to enjoy.
Produced by The Dance Project and Triple C, the showcase, which is deliberately non-competitive, boasts a total of 230 talented dancers who have been representing themselves proudly in national and international dance competitions since 2020. Tickets cost R140 and are on sale here
.Vloeibare Moed
The theatre production Vloeibare Moed
takes place from 8 – 18 June at 6.30pm, with the exception of 15 and 18 June when the play takes place at 2pm. This production is inspired by the events that took place after the gruesome death of student Uyinene Mrwetyana. This gripping production tackles difficult conversations around gender-based violence. The show centres around the lives of four first-year university friends who are in turmoil after one of them is the main suspect following a crime committed on the university campus.
The four friends are played by Lyle October (Sherwyn) , Joshua Vraagom (Dean),Muranzo Thomas (Dillon) and Jaydon Williams (Randall). October will be making his debut, while the others are stars who featured in local productions such as Noem My Skollie
, Arendsvlei
, Sara se Geheim
and The Kingdom
to name a few. With the frightening statistics of gender-based violence in South Africa, production company Hartzenberg Films feels they need to continue the conversation about this social ill. Tickets cost R80 and are available here
.
Image supplied: Lyle October, Marunzo Thomas, Jaydon Williams and Joshua Vraagom
Youth Jazz Festival Concert
The iconic Youth Jazz Festival Concert was launched by the Artscape in 2003 and continues to grow in interest and talent, entertaining jazz lovers with the smooth sounds of the sax, instrumentals and sultry singing.
This year, Artscape has put together online Youth Jazz Festival auditions and put out a call out to young aspiring jazz musicians to submit an audition video via online platforms. The programme will see young, aspiring Western Cape based jazz musicians and instrumentalists; scholars and informal music students not older than 27 who have made the cut following auditions that were held earlier this year.
A Jazz Panel made up of Amanda Tiffin, Kieth Tabisher, Bongani Sotshononda, Mandisi Dyantyis and Charles Banjatwa have selected this year’s Youth Jazz Soloists. The project will include Masterclass programmes with the aim to stage selected School Jazz Bands 17 June and showcase young Jazz Soloists on 18 June. This year’s youth jazz Soloists will be mentored by the likes of Amanda Tiffin (director, vocalist mentor), Mandisi Dyantyis (songwriting and musical director), Wesley Rustin (bass and guitar mentor), Marc de Kock (brass and woodwinds mentor), Kevin Gibson (drums) and Blake Hellaby (keyboard/piano).
Tickets are available here
.
Dancing Against All OddsDancing Against All Odds
Image supplied: Dancing Against All Odds is part of the Youth Month activities at Artscape
brings together dance, dancers and dance Lovers in celebrating the gift of movement in a nation of storytellers and how no matter what, we dance against all of the odds. Co-directors and founders of New World Dance Theatre, Celeste Botha and Marlin Zoutman, who have extensive careers as contemporary dancers, teachers, choreographers and social entrepreneurs, bring this collaboration to Artscape - a collaboration of all dance styles, schools and studios coming together and communicating through freedom of elegant movement that is dance.
New World Dance Theatre reflects humanity, life and ongoing commitment to be change agents through the arts and to continue with the legacy of Charlotte Maxeke: always give of yourself. This show is a celebration of our youth and dance, and investing in a future that belongs to them. Dancing against all odds will show at the Artscape on 29 June, 30 June and 1 July at 8pmand on 2 July at 4pm and 8pm. Tickets cost R150 and are available here
.
All activities comply with all Covid-19 regulations including social distancing and patrons must wear masks for entry.