A tribute to Imran Vanker: A life rooted in humanity and integrity

On 25 November 2024, we received the devastating news of the passing of Imran Vanker and his beloved daughter, Sara, in a tragic motor vehicle accident. This loss is not only personal but also a significant one for South Africa, the global auditing profession and humanity as a whole.

Imran was an extraordinary individual whose life was dedicated to excellence, humility and service. After an exceptional academic career, he pursued the rigorous path of becoming a chartered accountant, rising to the position of partner at one of the Big Four firms before the age of thirty; a testament to his brilliance, work ethic and determination.

Beyond his professional achievements, Imran served as an executive at the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors (IRBA), where he played a pivotal role in upholding the integrity of the auditing profession in South Africa. His contributions, however, extended far beyond national boundaries. As chair of the United Nations Independent Audit Advisory Committee, Imran brought his expertise and commitment to ethical governance to the global stage, influencing practices and policies that will have a lasting impact worldwide.

While auditing may seem like a profession bound by technical constraints, Imran demonstrated its profound potential to drive meaningful change. His work was underpinned by a vision to uplift others and to contribute to humanity. Whether through a warm greeting that included your full name, a thoughtful conversation or his unwavering dedication to mentoring and empowering others, Imran had a unique ability to touch lives in profound and lasting ways.

Imran was a rare blend of brilliance, authenticity and humility. In a world increasingly driven by greed, self-promotion and fleeting recognition, he stood as a beacon of servant leadership. His commitment to integrity and selflessness was evident in all aspects of his life. He chose to lead by example, serving not only his profession but also his community, his colleagues and the broader world with a steadfast devotion to making a difference.

Imran’s influence was far-reaching. He was not merely a mentor; he was an uplifter of people. He did not simply lead; he inspired. His ability to connect with others, foster growth and encourage development will remain an enduring part of his legacy. Those fortunate enough to know him will always remember his infectious smile, his genuine happiness and his innate ability to bring light and positivity to any situation.

Through his work and his life, Imran taught us valuable lessons about the power of connection, the importance of making time for others and the lasting impact of kindness. His purpose was clear: to uplift and empower, and he fulfilled this with grace, humility and unwavering dedication.

Imran wore his heart on his sleeve and on many occasions, the South African flag on his lapel. Our country has lost a patriot, a professional of unparalleled integrity and a leader who exemplified what it means to serve selflessly. The global community, too, has lost a visionary whose contributions to ethical governance and auditing will leave an indelible mark.

To his grieving wife and family, we extend our deepest condolences and strength during this unimaginable time. May the memories of Imran and his beloved daughter Sara serve as a source of comfort and a reminder of the immense beauty and goodness they brought into the world. We continue to remember Imran and Sara in our prayers for verily we belong to God and truly to Him shall we return.

Mohamed Goga, CA (S.A.) managing director, Mancosa.



