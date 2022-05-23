Africa Day 2022 festival aims to celebrate African culture

LoCrate Market, MTV Base and Bet are presenting Africa Day 2022 in partnership with the Gauteng Department of Sports, Arts and Culture.
Africa Day 2022 is a four-day series of events and activation that will take place at the Constitution Hill in Johannesburg from 25 to 28 May. The focus of this year's event will be on reinvigorating business prospects and exchange among South African SMMEs, as well as fostering transcontinental trade between various operators (SMMEs, Government, crowd funders and creative hubs).
The two main themes of this year's Africa Day celebration are ‘A Collaborative Africa’ and ‘United Colours of Africa’. Africa Day is encouraging diversity and inclusion for those who want to be a part of Africa's future, especially the LGBTQI+ community, through this festival.
Some of the activities over the course of the four days will include hybrid business talks, art exhibitions, an African food and craft market, and a music festival at the Constitution Hill. It's about showcasing African culture through music, art and fashion, with the goal of creating a conducive environment for young people across the continent to exchange ideas and conduct business.
"After two years of virtual Africa Day celebrations, we are thrilled to finally have on-the-ground activities that will bring people together to celebrate the uniqueness of the continent, connect with each other as well as explore opportunities for creative enterprise and business ideas development," said Monde Twala, senior vice president at Paramount. “It is inspiring to watch how Africans, on the continent and around the world, are leading the way through collaboration, invention, and creativity. This Africa Day, we're especially excited to join hands with LoCrate Market, Malaria Foundation, Gauteng Department of Sports, Arts, Culture and Recreation, and The Gauteng Film Commission (GFC) to make sure we highlight African businesses and bring Africans together."
The celebrations aim to promote an inclusive and non-discriminatory society and would welcome anyone and everyone that is proud to celebrate our African heritage.
While attendance for the first three days is free, guests need to register for a free pass at the venue to be assigned a spot. Tickets for the music festival on 28 May can be purchased for R150 here
