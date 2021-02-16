Cheeba Cannabis Academy to host free virtual Craft Cannabis Summit

The Cheeba Cannabis Academy will host the 2021 Craft Cannabis Summit on 25 and 26 February. The two-day virtual event will include nine webinars covering a host of hot topics relevant to enthusiasts, growers, entrepreneurs, medical and wellness practitioners as well as investors.
“Whether you are interested in a career, looking for investment opportunities or just want to discover what the buzz is all about, it’s an exciting opportunity to learn and engage with a range of experts from our homegrown industry leaders to key players from Malawi and across the USA,” says Trenton Birch, CEO and co-founder of Cheeba Africa. “The unique format that brings more than 50 panellists and the audience together in interactive webinars enables people to dip into the topics that are most relevant to them or stay tuned for the full experience over 25 and 26 February.
One of the latest endeavours to emerge from South Africa's burgeoning cannabis industry is the launch of the Cheeba Cannabis Academy...
Ruth Cooper 2 Dec 2020
Highlights of the Craft Cannabis Summit 2021 will include cutting-edge insights into the global industry and its immense potential as a sunrise industry to impact socio-economic development, community change and increased well-being. Attendees can get the latest news and views about the increasing development of Cannabis Clubs and how they work. Webinars on medicinal cannabis and the rise of the psychedelics industry will explore the inroads plant medicine is making across the world when it comes to improving health and well-being. The summit will close on a high note with a special music and cannabis session featuring South African rapper AKA on the panel which will explore the use of cannabis in the music and creative industries.
Tim Harris, CEO of Wesgro, the Western Cape’s official tourism, trade and investment promotion agency says:
The 2021 Craft Cannabis Summit will profile the immense promise of the cannabis industry in South Africa and Africa. From growing to investing, to marketing, the summit provides a unique opportunity for knowledge-sharing to help lay the foundation for a sustainable and profitable local industry.
Q&A sessions and live chat rooms will enable attendees to get expert answers to their burning questions and inspiring advice. Attendance is free and registration is now open.For the full agenda and registration visit cheebaafrica.com/pages/webinars