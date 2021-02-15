Health & Beauty News South Africa

Luxury, clean beauty destination Asrai Skin launches online

15 Feb 2021
Beauty e-tailer Asrai Skin has just launched, offering South Africans a consciously curated collection of clean beauty and high-performance, luxury skincare brands.


The dedicated platform represents brands that have made significant efforts to integrate safer, more sustainable, ethical and transparent products into their business philosophy.

Asrai Skin has selected its product ranges to include global leaders in the clean beauty industry such as Chatelier from the Netherlands as well as Nuori and Manasi 7 from Scandinavia. They are available to South Africans for the first time exclusively via the online shop.

Brigita Hess, founder and managing director of Asrai Skin comments, “To launch, we have committed to offering luxury brands that value sustainability without compromising on efficacy and innovation. Asrai Skin’s theme: ‘Clean. Conscious. Considered.’ intends to empower South Africans to align their beauty and skincare purchases with their personal values by making informed choices about the products they use.

"In line with this, we are consciously cautious in everything from formulas to production and, of course, that all-important packaging.”

The beauty destination seeks to grow its online store to include additional skincare, makeup, body- and haircare lines and fragrances in the near future.
Read more: skincare, beauty, luxury brands, luxury retail, haircare, luxury beauty

