Mamasamba wins Style Award at the prestigious Luxe Restaurant Awards 2023

Mamasamba, the iconic culinary destination renowned for its fusion of flavours and vibrant dining experience, has been honoured with the Style Award at the esteemed Luxe Restaurant Awards 2023. The Luxe Restaurant Awards recognise excellence and innovation in the world of gastronomy, and the Style Award specifically celebrates outstanding contributions to the lifestyle and food sectors.

Award moment - Colada Club Hospitality

The Luxe Restaurant Awards committee commended Mamasamba, for its exceptional dedication to culinary excellence and its ability to create an immersive dining atmosphere. From the moment guests step through the doors, they are enveloped in a vibrant tapestry of colors, textures, and aromas that transport them on a gastronomic journey like no other.

Mamasamba has been inspired by the bold flavours of Latin America and the distinctive rhythm of Samba culture. Their kitchen is headed up by Warren Murley and Marc Roberts of Proud Mary Fugazzi and voco Hotel fame. The design has been carefully curated by award-winning designer, Tristan du Plessis. The project has been imagined and brought to life by Colada Club Hospitality’s founding partners, Gaz Hollywood and Jose Dos Passos.

The venue provides guests with an immersive journey over two beautifully imagined floors. On entering, guests are immediately enticed by a counter-dining ceviche bar that flows into their main Copa-dining-lounge, with mesmerising views of the live fire kitchen. A journey up the magical staircase takes you into a multi-sensory bar where you’ll find an oasis of sipping rums, tequilas, and gorgeous pours. Their cocktail bar leads out onto a lush jungle terrace, where time slows down and your heartbeat quickens to a line-up of world class live musical acts.

"We are thrilled and deeply honored to receive the Style Award at the prestigious Luxe Restaurant Awards 2023," said Gaz Hollywood, founder of Colada Club Hospitality. "This recognition is a testament to the passion, creativity, and hard work of our entire team who strive to deliver a truly exceptional dining experience to our guests. We are grateful to our patrons for their continued support and for embracing the unique flavors and vibrant ambiance that Mamasamba offers."

Mamasamba’s menu is a celebration of flavours from around the world, harmoniously blending culinary traditions from diverse cultures. From tantalising starters to mouthwatering mains and delectable desserts, each dish is meticulously crafted to ignite the senses and delight the palate. The restaurant's commitment to using locally sourced, sustainable ingredients further enhances the overall dining experience, ensuring freshness and quality in every bite.

The Style Award at the Luxe Restaurant Awards highlights Mamasamba's commitment to creating an extraordinary ambiance that complements its exceptional cuisine. The restaurant's interior design, characterised by its bold colors, striking artwork, and eclectic furnishings, transports guests to a world of elegance and excitement. Mamasamba's attentive service, impeccable presentation, and dedication to creating a memorable dining experience have earned it the admiration of both local and international diners.

The Luxe Restaurant Awards is a highly respected platform that brings together industry experts, influential figures, and discerning diners. Winning the Style Award further solidifies Mamasamba's position as a trendsetter in the culinary landscape, recognised for its commitment to excellence, innovation, and the art of creating a truly stylish dining destination.

Mamasamba invites both loyal patrons and new visitors to experience the award-winning fusion of flavours, unparalleled ambiance, and warm hospitality that have made it a standout in the culinary scene. With its latest accolade, Mamasamba aims to continue pushing boundaries, elevating the dining experience, and inspiring guests with its bold flavours and captivating style.

Mamasamba: A Colada Club Hospitality brand

Mamasamba is a renowned culinary destination known for its fusion of flavors, vibrant ambiance, and exceptional dining experience. Mamasamba,offers a unique blend of global influences, locally sourced ingredients, and impeccable service, creating an unforgettable journey for the senses.

Luxe Restaurant Awards: The Luxe Restaurant Awards celebrate excellence and innovation in the world of gastronomy. The awards recognise outstanding achievements in various categories, showcasing the very best in culinary experiences and lifestyle trends.



