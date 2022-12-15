Cape Town Resort Collections presents more than fashion

Set in the Zeitz Mocaa Museum at the V&A Waterfront, the fourth iteration of the Cape Town Resort collections took place on 10 December.

Image by Simon Deiner: The Cape Town Resort Collections took place this past weekend

The show included trans-seasonal offerings from Gavin Rajah, Maxhosa Africa, Thula Sindi, Imprint, Maze, Taibo Bacar, and former FutureWear winners, Julia Buchanan and Matte Nolim. This was alongside the Gavin Rajah x Pick n Pay Clothing summer collections.

Rajah said, “This is a platform for designers looking to present their latest collections to a Cape Town audience who are committed to supporting new and established South African talent. Unlike other fashion weeks, the Resort Collections is curated by designers for designers.”

Gavin Rajah Atelier opened the show with a selection of glamorous global looks that are easily transitional from day to night. Denim kaftans, silk shorts and slick tuxedo suits in sophisticated prints evolved into beautifully crafted feather capes and beaded evening wear.

Maxhosa Africa’s knitwear preceded a powerful collection from Craig Jacobs’s Fundudzi label.

“This collection was inspired by my recent travels to Ghana,” said the designer. “There are so many interesting shapes and colours that come through in the architecture seen in Accra. It’s in this city I imagine the modern Fundudzi warrior taking a sojourn.”

Alongside established designers, Pick n Pay presented FutureWear, an initiative that aims to support South Africa’s up-and-coming creatives. As part of the winner’s growth, these designers are invited to show their ranges on the ramp at the Resort Collections.

Julia Buchanan, 2021 FutureWear winner, showed for the third time, revealing a collection of sculpted swimwear, inspired by the elegance of the French Riviera.

“I have definitely grown through the experience of being able to show alongside bigger labels,” she says. “My work is more evolved, for instance in this collection there was a lot of beadwork and hand-detailing. I also understand how each collection needs to tell a story, it must be a considered offering.”

Earlier in the year, as part of her prize, Buchanan designed a capsule collection for Pick n Pay clothing inspired by the flower garden her grandmother planted and that she grew up in.

“Designing for a wider audience is obviously very different to the Resort Collections,” she says. “It was amazing to see my work being sold by one of South Africa’s biggest retailers, and being worn by everyday South Africans.”

The Cape Town Resort Collections closed with the new summer range from Gavin Rajah x Pick n Pay Clothing.

Pastels, foliage prints and slender stripes were seen on men’s and women’s swim and everyday wear that is available in-store now. The collaboration between Rajah and Pick n Pay is part of the brand’s strategy to offer their customer access to designer wear at an accessible price point.

“We are very passionate about innovating our offering to the South African customer,” says Hazel Pillay, Pick n Pay GM for clothing. “We are doing this through leveraging the talent and resources within the South African fashion industry.”

“The cornerstone for this talent incubator is built on mentorship and sharing experience, knowledge and skills. By enabling new designers to have access to established, successful fashion leaders, along with the opportunity to create a unique retail collection for Pick n Pay, we can unlock growth opportunities for the next generation of South Africa’s creatives. In addition, it also offers our customers the opportunity to be a part of this journey by giving them accessibility to special products at affordable prices and allowing them to pick local,” Pillay concludes.

See our gallery of the event here.