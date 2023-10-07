BizTrends2024: Charting the future of advertising and technology

The realm of Customer Relationship Management (CRM) is undergoing a significant evolution to adapt to the shifting needs of businesses and customers.

Historically, CRM systems served as repositories of information, relying on demographic and location data to personalise customer experiences.

However, this approach is now deemed inadequate. Today's consumers demand more personalised interactions that consider their individual needs and preferences.

Looking forward, we anticipate CRM systems to become even more sophisticated, integrating AI and predictive analytics to provide deeper insights and elevate customer interactions.

By harnessing these technologies, businesses can deliver heightened personalisation, aligning customer experiences with their overarching business objectives.