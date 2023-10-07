Marketing & Media trends
#BizTrends2024: Charting the future of advertising and technology
Shaping this will be numerous pivotal micro, macro, and mega-trends.
Micro-Trend
- AI and DCO driving hyper-personalisation
Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been consistently reshaping the landscape of advertising, facilitating an unprecedented level of personalisation.
When coupled with Dynamic Creative Optimisation (DCO), brands possess the power to deliver content that is not only customised but also resonates profoundly with individual consumers.Given the increasing demand for personalised experiences, the significance of these technologies—particularly their ability to sift through vast volumes of data and adapt instantaneously—will only intensify.
Macro-Trends
- The transformation of CRM
The realm of Customer Relationship Management (CRM) is undergoing a significant evolution to adapt to the shifting needs of businesses and customers.
Historically, CRM systems served as repositories of information, relying on demographic and location data to personalise customer experiences.
However, this approach is now deemed inadequate. Today's consumers demand more personalised interactions that consider their individual needs and preferences.
Looking forward, we anticipate CRM systems to become even more sophisticated, integrating AI and predictive analytics to provide deeper insights and elevate customer interactions.
By harnessing these technologies, businesses can deliver heightened personalisation, aligning customer experiences with their overarching business objectives.
- The emergence of voice search
The rise of voice search signifies a substantial shift in how consumers interact with technology. Brands must adapt their SEO strategies to embrace this emerging trend, which requires a greater focus on natural language processing and conversational AI.
This transformation fundamentally reshapes how brands approach content creation and keyword optimisation, demanding an optimisation focus on long-tail keywords and conversational phrases aligned with natural speech patterns.
Voice search's influence extends to how brands connect with their customers.
As an increasing number of consumers turn to voice assistants like Siri and Alexa for information and purchasing decisions, brands must ensure their content is optimised for voice search to maintain visibility within their target audience.
This involves crafting content that addresses common questions and provides valuable information in a conversational tone. By doing so, brands can enhance their visibility in voice search results and build deeper connections with their customers.
- The rise of sustainability and social responsibility
Today's consumers are acutely aware of the social and environmental implications of their purchases. This surge in sustainability and social responsibility is prompting brands to reassess their advertising strategies.Brands that can authentically demonstrate a commitment to these values will resonate with consumers, fostering stronger brand loyalty and trust. While not a new trend, it has not been given adequate consideration in strategic approaches.
Mega-Trends
- Data privacy and ethical advertising
As consumers become increasingly conscious of their digital footprint, concerns surrounding data privacy are on the rise.
Anticipated stricter regulations around data collection and usage will affect how advertisers engage with consumers, particularly impacting those who rely on such data for targeted advertising.
This underlines the growing trend towards greater transparency and ethical practices in advertising, emphasising the need for brands to respect consumer privacy while still delivering personalised experiences.
- VR and AR: Creating immersive experiences
Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) are on the verge of revolutionising the advertising industry. These cutting-edge technologies offer immersive experiences that traditional media simply cannot compete with.Brands can harness VR and AR to craft interactive ads, virtual showrooms, or augmented product demonstrations, providing consumers with a brand experience that is both engaging and memorable.
The future of advertising and technology promises an exciting journey for both brands and creative agencies as the current trends present a spectrum of challenges and opportunities.