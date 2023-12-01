Dentsu soars with Scopen

Dentsu started as a collection of entrepreneurs that envisioned a different type of agency. Diversity was critical and accountability was key. We wanted people and the leadership to have a real sense of ownership in the business, the work produced and the people it attracted.

We truly wanted to reshape the South African (SA) industry, proving that smaller challenger businesses can become scaled and potentially lead an industry. Here we are, a few years later and Scopen has named Carat SA as the Leading Media Agency in Overall Market Perception.

According to the Agency Scope SA 2023/24 study, the accolade is derived from an extensive series of interviews involving more than 520 industry professionals. This comprised of 312 marketing professionals (representing 220 companies), 45 media agency professionals, 155 creative agency professionals, and 16 media owners directors. Irrespective of whether they have prior experience with the award-winning agency, this ranking is established based on the perspectives of the interviewed marketers and a set of attributes under consideration.

Over and above winning Leading Media Agency, Carat ranked in the top position for Spontaneous Awareness, Ideal Agency, Market Perception and is also the best perceived media agency in SA considering the opinion of 312 marketers interviewed.

Amongst other strengths, Carat is number one (according to all marketers interviewed), in Strategic Planning. When existing clients are interviewed and value the media agencies they are working with, Carat again appears as one of the leaders in Strategic Planning, which validates the strong perception existing in the marketplace.

Lerina Bierman, group managing director for Dentsu Media Brands said: “This acknowledgment speaks to the unwavering dedication of our team, showcasing our commitment to transforming the industry and providing strategic excellence for our clients. It underscores our conviction that leading agencies are defined by the right people, united in their collective and steadfast commitment to the success of our clients."

Carat SA was not the only dentsu agency recognised for their incredible perception:



iProspect SA was recognised for Planning and Buying Digital Media, E-Commerce Needs, Meeting Deadlines and ‘Weight’ on Digital Platforms.

