Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

LevergyMeltwaterNew MediaHelmSappiBizcommunity.comSmile 90.4FMeMediaJoe PublicOrnicoOgilvy South AfricaAdvertising Media ForumAfriGISEverlyticProvantageEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Marketing Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Dentsu soars with Scopen

    Issued by Dentsu
    1 Dec 2023
    1 Dec 2023
    Dentsu started as a collection of entrepreneurs that envisioned a different type of agency. Diversity was critical and accountability was key. We wanted people and the leadership to have a real sense of ownership in the business, the work produced and the people it attracted.
    Dentsu soars with Scopen

    We truly wanted to reshape the South African (SA) industry, proving that smaller challenger businesses can become scaled and potentially lead an industry. Here we are, a few years later and Scopen has named Carat SA as the Leading Media Agency in Overall Market Perception.

    According to the Agency Scope SA 2023/24 study, the accolade is derived from an extensive series of interviews involving more than 520 industry professionals. This comprised of 312 marketing professionals (representing 220 companies), 45 media agency professionals, 155 creative agency professionals, and 16 media owners directors. Irrespective of whether they have prior experience with the award-winning agency, this ranking is established based on the perspectives of the interviewed marketers and a set of attributes under consideration.

    Over and above winning Leading Media Agency, Carat ranked in the top position for Spontaneous Awareness, Ideal Agency, Market Perception and is also the best perceived media agency in SA considering the opinion of 312 marketers interviewed.

    Amongst other strengths, Carat is number one (according to all marketers interviewed), in Strategic Planning. When existing clients are interviewed and value the media agencies they are working with, Carat again appears as one of the leaders in Strategic Planning, which validates the strong perception existing in the marketplace.

    Lerina Bierman, group managing director for Dentsu Media Brands said: “This acknowledgment speaks to the unwavering dedication of our team, showcasing our commitment to transforming the industry and providing strategic excellence for our clients. It underscores our conviction that leading agencies are defined by the right people, united in their collective and steadfast commitment to the success of our clients."

    Carat SA was not the only dentsu agency recognised for their incredible perception:

  • iProspect SA was recognised for Planning and Buying Digital Media, E-Commerce Needs, Meeting Deadlines and ‘Weight’ on Digital Platforms.
  • Dentsu ranked #2 in New Business Activity and Relationships with Holdings Groups.

    “Agency Scope is highly respected in the industry, and I am so proud of Carat for rising to the top position as Leading Media Agency. The recognition awarded by Scopen across dentsu SA and our agencies reflect our unwavering commitment to excellence, exceptional strategic ability and is testament to the hard work and dedication of our talented team,” comments Roxana Ravjee, CEO at Dentsu SA.

    Dawn Rowlands, Dentsu Africa CEO comments: “We are by no means at the end of our challenger journey. We have and will continue to invest heavily into our people, our tech and our data, and are certainly ahead of the curve. We are agile, insightful and culturally relevant. To our clients, partners and staff, thank you and let's keep challenging and reshaping our industry.”

    • Read more: Dawn Rowlands, Carat SA, Dentsu, iProspect SA, Lerina Bierman, dentsu SA, Roxana Ravjee
    NextOptions


    Dentsu
    Dentsu is the network designed for what's next, helping clients predict and plan for disruptive future opportunities in the sustainable economy. Taking a people-cantered approach to business transformation, dentsu combines Japanese innovation with a diverse, global perspective to drive client growth and to shape society.

    Related

    Image supplied. Ogilvy SA was awarded two of the newly introduced trophies as Agency Scope's leading creative agency in overall market perception & overall competitor´s opinion in South Africa
    Ogilvy SA, Carat SA and Promise Agency the first Agency Scope trophy recipients
    22 hours
    EKasi: Africa's backbone economy
    DentsuEKasi: Africa's backbone economy
    A first for up-and-coming influencers in South Africa
    DentsuA first for up-and-coming influencers in South Africa
    Dentsu Creative celebrates #ReclaimYourDNA at the Loeries
    DentsuDentsu Creative celebrates #ReclaimYourDNA at the Loeries
    Dentsu unveils the media trends set to shape 2024
    DentsuDentsu unveils the media trends set to shape 2024
    Dentsu celebrates a night of huge success at the New Generation Awards 2023
    DentsuDentsu celebrates a night of huge success at the New Generation Awards 2023
    Dentsu Africa welcomes Wenbo Zheng as regional financial controller
    DentsuDentsu Africa welcomes Wenbo Zheng as regional financial controller
    Maximising AI in business
    DentsuMaximising AI in business
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz