Africa


OLC celebrates newly acquired Level 1 BBBEE certification

29 Mar 2023
Issued by: OLC Through The Line Communications
Africa's leading through-the-line agency is proud to announce its newly acquired Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (BBBEE) Level 1 certification.
OLC celebrates newly acquired Level 1 BBBEE certification

The high-engagement agency's Level 1 BBBEE status reflects the company's commitment to diversity and inclusion in the workplace and will offer clients enhanced procurement recognition and contribute to the broader economic transformation agenda.

Through the years, OLC has recognised and continues to recognise the importance of creating a gender-inclusive workplace and commitment to empowering women. This sees OLC celebrate a watershed milestone – an agency 18-year first, where a substantial part of its executive talent are phenomenal female powerhouses who anchor various departments within the business.

These women bring a level of intelligence, passion, and creativity that is truly inspiring.
– Jerome Cohen

Founder and CEO Jerome Cohen believes that he's had the privilege of working with some genuinely unique teams: "But I have to say that our female executive team is absolutely exceptional. These women bring a level of intelligence, passion, and creativity that is truly inspiring. They can navigate the complexities of our industry with grace and agility, and their insights and ideas have been instrumental in driving our company's success. I'm honoured to work alongside them and am constantly amazed by their impact on our business and culture."

Formidable names lead Strategy, Activations, Promotions, Finance, PR, and Operations with extensive industry know-how that navigates their path and helps them play an instrumental role in effectively driving progressive marketing solutions to diverse clients across various sectors.

OLC's Level 1 BBBEE certification comes hot on the heels of a rigorous pitch process that led to the business being awarded a deserving contract as the tripartite lead agency for Coca-Cola's most extensive campaign – Unapologetically Coke No Sugar 2023.

In addition to Coca-Cola, OLC has an expansive client base that services brands such as Huawei, SunBet, Pernod South Africa (GH Mumm, Avion, Martell), Tiger Brands, Bayer, Discovery, Johnsons, and Kia, amongst others, proving that OLC is on an unstoppable upward trajectory and looking to take your brand to the next level with it.

OLC Through The Line Communications
OLC Through The Line Communications is an award winning experiential marketing agency that aims to move businesses and brands forward.
Jerome Cohen, OLC

