Report: How to get a competitive edge in marketing using AI

The AI Guide and ChatGPT Promptbook for News Marketers explores:
The INMA report spotlights use cases of generative AI tools in news subscription marketing, specifically centered on writing assistance.
According to the report, generative AI tools can assist with a host of marketing tasks such as executing nurture campaigns, creating compelling advertising, designing and optimising websites, and more.
The AI Guide and ChatGPT Promptbook for News Marketers aims to be a practical guide for marketing teams, including examples of effective prompts and step-by-step instructions, and showcases practical scenarios like:
Written by INMA researcher-in-residence and Readers First Initiative lead Greg Piechota, the report dives into the capabilities of new AI tools, based on a review by INMA of the top 15 generative AI tools and in-depth testing of the top three of them.
By leveraging the new tools, Piechota argues marketers can gain a competitive edge:
While Piechota is careful to point out the risks associated with the new technology, the report concludes that generative AI is advanced and productised enough for marketing copywriting today – without much initial investment in technology or need for training.
