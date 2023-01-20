Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Primedia OutdoorWunderman ThompsonJacaranda FMDemographicaAdvertising Week AfricaMachine_Insight SurveyMultiChoiceMediaHeads 360DentsuMeltwaterBroad MediaGrapevine CommunicationsSo InteractiveClockworkEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Marketing News South Africa

Advertising trends

CRM, CX, UX trends

Digital trends

Marketing trends

Media trends

PR & Communications trends

Youth Marketing trends

Agriculture trends

Automotive trends

Construction & Engineering trends

Education trends

Energy & Mining trends

Entrepreneurship trends

ESG & Sustainability trends

Finance trends

Healthcare trends

HR & Management trends

ICT trends

Legal trends

Lifestyle trends

Logistics & Transport trends

Property trends

Retail trends

Tourism & Travel trends

More Articles

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Report: How to get a competitive edge in marketing using AI

20 Jan 2023
The International News Media Association (INMA) has released a new report on how news subscription marketers can use generative AI tools to save time, improve scalability and increase the effectiveness of reader engagement.
Source:
Source: www.unsplash.com

The AI Guide and ChatGPT Promptbook for News Marketers explores:

  •  Use cases for generative AI in news subscription marketing
  •  Best practices and limitations for using generative AI tools
  •  The generative AI landscape and a review of the top tools useful in marketing
  •  The business case for applying generative AI in marketing copywriting

The INMA report spotlights use cases of generative AI tools in news subscription marketing, specifically centered on writing assistance.

According to the report, generative AI tools can assist with a host of marketing tasks such as executing nurture campaigns, creating compelling advertising, designing and optimising websites, and more.

Dustin Chick is the managing partner of Razor. He says there are five reasons to look forward to PR in the year ahead
#BizTrends2023: 5 reasons to look forward to PR in the year ahead

By 1 hour ago

The AI Guide and ChatGPT Promptbook for News Marketers aims to be a practical guide for marketing teams, including examples of effective prompts and step-by-step instructions, and showcases practical scenarios like:

  •  Streamlining the customer and product discovery
  •  Analysing, drafting, and iterating engaging copy for advertisements, paywalls, or offer landing pages
  •  Planning engagement emails, such as onboarding series, and tailoring them to different audiences

Written by INMA researcher-in-residence and Readers First Initiative lead Greg Piechota, the report dives into the capabilities of new AI tools, based on a review by INMA of the top 15 generative AI tools and in-depth testing of the top three of them.

By leveraging the new tools, Piechota argues marketers can gain a competitive edge:

  •  On average, a generative AI tool needs to save a marketer as little as 48 minutes per working week to pay for itself.
  • Separately, an average publisher can expect up to 5,700% return on investment if using generative AI to personalise its marketing and achieved an average lift in conversions.

While Piechota is careful to point out the risks associated with the new technology, the report concludes that generative AI is advanced and productised enough for marketing copywriting today – without much initial investment in technology or need for training.

Read the full report here.

NextOptions
Read more: marketing, INMA, International News Media Association, PR, AI

Related

Dustin Chick is the managing partner of Razor. He says there are five reasons to look forward to PR in the year ahead
#BizTrends2023: 5 reasons to look forward to PR in the year ahead1 hour ago
Tapelo Zama, digital marketing manager of 555 Media Hub, says Web 3.0 is the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow for marketers
#BizTrends2023: Web 3.0 - The pot of gold at the end of the rainbow for marketers1 day ago
Source:
Report: International journalists responded to less than 3% of pitches in Q41 day ago
Image supplied: Millicent Maroga, corporate affairs director at Heineken South Africa
#BehindtheSelfie: Millicent Maroga, corporate affairs director at Heineken SA1 day ago
#BizTrends2023: Keeping customers cybersafe is the not-so-stealth marketing trend for 20231 day ago
Dr Carla Enslin is Head of Postgraduate Studies & Research at The Independent Institute of Education’s Vega School
#BizTrends2023: Embracing the messiness of brand in 20232 days ago
#BizTrends2023: 3 trends that will impact small businesses and organisations in 2023
#BizTrends2023: 3 trends that will impact small businesses and organisations in 20232 days ago
#BizTrends2023: Digital transformation at the heart of 2023
#BizTrends2023: Digital transformation at the heart of 20233 days ago

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz