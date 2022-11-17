Industries

    Dentsu and Carat ranked number 1 in SA for business retained and gained

    17 Nov 2022
    Issued by: Dentsu
    It has just been announced by COMvergence through the release of their global report for Q1-Q3 2022 that dentsu is ranked as the number one Network in South Africa, and Carat as the number one Media Agency in South Africa for business retained and new business gained for this period.

    Dawn Rowlands, CEO, dentsu Africa said: “What an incredible accolade to end this year off with. Not only have we won many global awards in the past few weeks, but this is an absolute testament to our work and teams in the South African market. Retention of key clients during a review is always excellent indicator of trust and this makes me incredibly proud of our business.

    “This team of radical collaborators also secured many new clients who are looking for growth. 'Where will growth come from?' is the top challenge all CMOs and CEOs are dealing with today. This question can only be answered with the right talent and data, which Carat has successfully invested in."

    Lerina Bierman, managing director, Carat South Africa added: “This is a real testament to our incredible team at Carat and dentsu. They put so much passion into their work, and that’s what clients can feel. I believe that having the right people is the reason we have been so successful in winning and retaining business in 2022.”

    NextOptions
    Dentsu
    We are champions of meaningful progress, helping our clients to win, keep and grow their best customers. With best-in-class services and solutions in media, CRM, and creative, we operate in over 145 markets worldwide with more than 48,000 dedicated specialists.
