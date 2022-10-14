Santam Women of the Future Award winners announced!

The winners of the eighth annual Santam Women of the Future Awards, in association with Fairlady and Truelove, have been announced.

Monalisa Sibongile Zwambila, Amahle Ntshinga, Janna Kretzmar, and Zanele Ngcobo

The announcement happened at an exclusive event held at The Venue Green Park in Morningside, emceed by Jo-Ann Strauss.

Guests in attendance at the luncheon included businesswomen and media personalities such as Miss South Africa 2022 Ndavi Nokeri, Johanna Makgalemele, Uyanda Mbuli, Sonia Booth, Jena Dover, Catherine Constantinides, Miss Earth SA 2022 Ziphozethu Sithebe, Anthea Gardner and Zuraida Jardine.

The three winners were selected from a shortlist of nine finalists by a distinguished panel of judges:

Professor Thuli Madonsela, chair in social justice at Stellenbosch University

Phuthi Mahanyele-Dabengwa, CEO of Naspers South Africa

Dawn Nathan-Jones, entrepreneur and CEO of Over the Rainbow

Enid Lizamore, executive head of human resources at Santam

Suzy Brokensha, Fairlady editor-in-chief

Makhosazana ‘Khosi’ Zwane-Siguqa, Truelove editor-in-chief

Woman of the Future

Monalisa Sibongile Zwambila of The Riverbed Agency was named the 2022 Santam Woman of the Future (awarded to an entrepreneur whose business is more than 1,000 days old).

The Riverbed Agency is a woman-owned advertising and marketing agency that provides integrated communications services to blue-chip and global clients. Zwambila says that being recognised for her efforts is always rewarding, more so when it is by organisations that have impacted South Africa in many ways.

“Winning the title of Woman of the Future not only means a lot to me, but it is also an acknowledgement of my team at Riverbed, and something that they can be proud of too,” she says.

Social Entrepreneur

Janna Kretzmar of EarthChild Project was named the 2022 Santam Social Entrepreneur (awarded to an entrepreneur who is making a real difference in her community).

EarthChild Project offers complementary education to under-resourced schools in Khayelitsha and Lavender Hill in Cape Town, with a focus on the environment, health and life skills. Winning the Santam Social Entrepreneur Award will allow the EarthChild Project to continue to grow and expand its reach.

“I have never received this kind of external recognition before, so to have my hard work recognised means so much to me and my team who so diligently support me,” Kretzmar says.

Rising Star

Amahle Ntshinga of Luntu was named the 2022 Santam Rising Star (awarded to an entrepreneur who is still within her first 1,000 days of business).

Luntu is a conscious online store that sources products from suppliers who come from marginalised groups. Today, Luntu is doing business in 24 countries across six continents. For Ntshinga, winning the Santam Rising Star Award is validation that her hard work has been worth it.

“There are some months when sales are really low,” she says. “And I would ask myself, ‘Should I keep going?’ But I won’t give up, especially knowing that we’re able to help more businesses grow.”

Reader’s Choice Award

The Santam Readers’ Choice Award, voted for by the public, goes to Zanele Ngcobo of BNK Solar, which provides turnkey solar solutions and assists clients with energy management systems and energy-efficiency solutions. Ngcobo wins a Golden Circle Mentorship programme from Over the Rainbow worth R9,000.

“These winners make me so proud, not only because of the excellent businesses and organisations they've founded, but also because of the enormous energy they’re putting into making our country work,” says Brokensha. “These are all really innovative ideas, and it’s a pleasure to reward the women who have seen them through.”

“It was once again an honour and a privilege to be part of this project,” Khosi says. “All the finalists are exceptional, exemplary leaders. I’m also particularly grateful to the excellent panel of judges who gave us their time and wisdom, as well as all our sponsors.”