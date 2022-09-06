Industries

    #HelloYes expands agency with the opening of a European office

    6 Sep 2022
    Issued by: HelloYes
    Business is built on relationships: That's the motivation behind #HelloYes expanding and opening offices in Ljubljana, Slovenia.
    Nicholas Sarnadas (centre) heads up the global brand’s European team at the new Ljubljana office. With him are John and Marcelle McDonald, founders of #HelloYes
    Nicholas Sarnadas (centre) heads up the global brand's European team at the new Ljubljana office. With him are John and Marcelle McDonald, founders of #HelloYes

    “We believe in building lasting relationships with our clients,” says Marcelle McDonald, founder of #HelloYes. “Opening a local office was a natural next step after seeing our European base grow substantially over the last 18 months.”

    Based in Johannesburg with a sales office in London, #HelloYes provides integrated advertising, digital marketing, and technology-driven solutions for businesses across the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The addition of the Ljubljana office extends its ability to provide localised support and expertise to the Central and Eastern European markets.

    "We look forward to adding deeper value to our existing clients based throughout Europe, while simultaneously being able to offer our African-based clients a fast track to leading trends we see on the ground from Ljubljana. Setting up a European base will allow us to think global and 'act local' while giving us further opportunities to share best practices that lead to maximum ROI for all of our clients," says Nicholas Sarnadas, manager of #HelloYes’s Ljubljana office.

    This hands-on approach underpins everything that the management team has built. Combining out-of-the-box strategy, a deep understanding of business principles, high-end creative, clearly defined KPIs, data-driven models, and data science with #HelloYes’ unique brand of magic, the team has consistently delivered positive ROI for industry giants like Adcock Ingram, Imperial, and Henkel.

    “Apart from the need to understand the intricacies of country-specific culture, there are massive efficiencies that we can unlock by combining local and foreign-based talent and skills to support global clients,” explains John McDonald, co-founder of #HelloYes. “With Nicholas Sarnadas heading up the team in Europe, #HelloYes is now ideally situated to shrink this cross-continental cultural gap to get clients to the market efficiently and more cost-effectively.”

    Established in 2014, #HelloYes’ innovative approach to problem-solving is a breath of fresh air in a competitive market. Growing from strength to strength, the full-service agency has evolved into a global disruptor that strives to go beyond just marketing.

