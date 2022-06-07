Industries

    InMobi expands Microsoft partnership to Africa

    7 Jun 2022
    InMobi, a provider of content, marketing, and monetisation technologies has announced an expansion of its partnership with Microsoft Advertising to support enterprise and strategic advertisers in South Africa, Southeast Asia, Turkey and the Middle East.
    Image suppied: Rohit Dosi, general manager, Microsoft Advertising business at InMobi.
    InMobi will offer marketers an integrated solution to power their campaigns built on the search and native display capabilities of Microsoft Advertising and the mobile ad tech capability of InMobi’s advertising platforms.

    InMobi and Microsoft have been in a strategic partnership since July 2018 to help enterprises accelerate their digital transformation by providing them with insights, audience, and engagement platforms for a connected world. The partnership was expanded in 2019 as InMobi added the Microsoft Advertising products and solutions to its offerings in India.

    Microsoft Advertising’s EMEA and Latam vice president Mark Richardson said, “Microsoft Advertising are thrilled that InMobi will further expand their representation of our full suite of advertising offerings to strategic and enterprise clients in the Middle East, Turkey and Africa as part of our continuation to expand our sales and marketing efforts into this region.”

    Microsoft Advertising offers advertising solutions that reach people across Microsoft properties including Bing, Microsoft News, Edge and Outlook as well as on partner sites like AOL and Yahoo.

    Microsoft Advertising’s APAC vice president, Nick Seckold said, “Over the last two and a half years InMobi has done a wonderful job establishing Microsoft Advertising’s Indian footprint while doubling revenue over the same period. InMobi’s extensive knowledge and expertise of the digital advertising ecosystem in India combined with their trusted client relationships has delivered significant growth despite the effects of the pandemic. InMobi’s successful track record in India has led Microsoft Advertising to extend their coverage across Southeast Asia where they will be tasked with building close relationships with advertisers and agencies to grow the business in the region.”

    As part of the expansion, Rohit Dosi, general manager, Microsoft Advertising business at InMobi, will take up additional responsibilities for growing the Microsoft Advertising business across Southeast Asia, the Middle East and African markets and leading the global relationship with Microsoft.

    “The extended partnership between Microsoft Advertising and InMobi will enable marketers to deliver a unified brand experience to customers by bringing together the best of search and native display platforms across both organisations,” said Dosi. “We are positioned uniquely to bring Microsoft Advertising to marketers in Southeast Asia, Middle East, and Africa through our deep appreciation of marketers’ needs, a keen understanding of the markets and a customer-obsessed team.”
    advertising, EMEA, inMobi, Microsoft Advertising

