Why spend your marketing budget on digital?

I find it a little ironic that I am here to convince you to opt for a digital marketing budget while you read through a blog brought to you via digital marketing. But here we go.

It's cost effective

I am going to start with the real seller here. Lower cost. Businesses have to bear a lot of costs associated with marketing and advertising. Digital marketing offers a more affordable alternative to these traditional mediums.



The main reason why is that with the constant evaluation of campaigns, adjustments can be made when the numbers aren't looking so hot instead of pouring more money into a dying campaign. That brings me to my next point.



Measurement is easy

For marketing professionals, measuring the success or failure of digital campaigns is easy. With digital campaigns, you can see almost immediately how an ad or social media post is performing, as opposed to traditional methods where you may have to wait weeks or months for results.



It's tangible. It's instant.



Complete flexibility

If you immediately see success on a campaign, you can quickly double the exposure by pouring more resources into it. For instance, with an online ad, you can quickly and easily increase the campaign budget or lengthen its run, and a social post that's seeing a high engagement can also receive a nice boost.



It’s targeted

You can speak directly to your ideal customer. It's hit or miss with traditional advertising, but digital platforms are different. At every stage of the buying cycle, SEO and PPC can bring your brand and content to the attention of customers. You can segment your Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn ads based on geographic location, demographics, interests and more.



Since most digital marketing campaigns are opt-in, it means that people that follow you or receive emails from you want to, which means they're engaged. You're not just sending information to a crowd of uninterested people.



Tapping into the mobile generation

Both digital and mobile marketing are intertwined. Using digital advertising makes it possible to reach your audience wherever they are and while on the go. It's an excellent place to reach Gen Z and millennial customers. Millennials and Gen Zs are most likely to see relevant ads on mobile phones, according to a study conducted by the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB). Plus, more than half of all typical smartphone users have taken action after seeing relevant ads.



It keeps your business top of mind

The average online shopping cart abandonment rate is 68.53%, according to a study by Baymard Institute. Now, this is where digital marketing has a major advantage because it may seem super creepy to waylay that customer outside your store, begging them to make a purchase – but we’re not afraid to remind users they’ve abandoned their carts via an email.



It’s time to join the big league and go digital! But just in case you need a little more convincing, download this



