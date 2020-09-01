Is working from home the future?

Now that Lockdown Level 2 is well underway in South Africa, with the boozers getting back to boozing and the smokers getting back to not having to buy 'there's only a small amount of arsenic in it, honest' smokes, as agency folk we've had the opportunity to experience a long period of working from home - a concept previously relegated to freelancers and those who work with remote/overseas companies and thought to be impossible on an agency-wide scale.