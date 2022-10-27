Primedia Outdoor uplifts local communities, launches 2 new food gardens in support of World Food Day

In support of World Food Day this month and the #LeaveNoOneBehind theme, Primedia Outdoor, in partnership with Food & Trees for Africa (FTFA) and local municipalities have launched two new food gardens in Mitchell's Plain, Cape Town and Stanger, Kwadukuza, KZN. These food gardens support the relative communities' feeding schemes and, through training provided by FTFA, will offer sustainable food security for the future.

Primedia Outdoor has always been passionate about funding sustainable projects that uplift and serve the communities in which it operates and, with this in mind, they have planted 10 food gardens across SA over the last 12 years.

Through a long-standing partnership with Food & Trees for Africa (FTFA), an NGO which has over 30 years’ experience in achieving real, long-term sustainability, communities’ needs were assessed and various plants and trees were incorporated into the gardens based on individual needs, food goals and feeding schemes. FTFA also provides the necessary training to ensure that the gardens will thrive for years to come.

Cape Town garden launch

On 7 October 2022, in partnership with the City of Cape Town, represented by Alderman Grant Twigg, mayoral committee member for Urban Waste Management, the Primedia Outdoor team successfully planted various seedlings including beetroot and spinach, herbs and fruit trees at Woodville Primary School located in Mitchell’s Plain. This garden will directly support the school feeding scheme and provide learners with the opportunity to learn a new skill outside the classroom since the garden is actively incorporated into the teaching programme.

“The garden has set the stage for a sustainable approach to ensuring food security in the community. We are grateful to Primedia Outdoor and FTFA for assisting the municipality to make this garden a reality. Not only will learners gain new and vital life skills to assist them in securing a better future, but many lives will be impacted and changed for the better because of the additional food source being provided,” commented Alderman Twigg.

KwaZulu-Natal garden launch

It was KwaZulu-Natal’s turn next when on 20 October 2022, in partnership with Kwadukuza Municipality, represented by exco member and chairperson of the Portfolio for Economic Development Cllr. Njabulo Cele, the Seed of Hope Community Garden received much-needed assistance through the provision of tools, additional training of eco methods to save water and smarter growing techniques that will sustain the garden for longer. This garden is vital to the community it serves and boasts organic produce which is used to provide daily nutritious meals to the immediate community members.

“The effect that this food garden and the training provided is going to have on our community is indescribable. Being able to grow and sustain a food source such as this will give community members much needed security and confidence in their food source. It is a great foundation for the future and what we know they are capable of,” said Cllr Cele.

“These projects are an asset to any community as it will not only provide communities with food, but will also create and opportunity for employment since the projects are ultimately managed by the community for their benefit,” said Derick Mzoneli, executive: rights and acquisitions at Primedia Outdoor.

About Primedia Outdoor

Primedia Outdoor is the premier provider of out of home media solutions within sub-Saharan Africa. A Level 1 BBEEE contributor, Primedia Outdoor is currently the largest wholly South-African-owned outdoor advertising media specialist offering national outdoor exposure throughout South Africa and high reach in key markets in rest of Africa. Primedia Outdoor offers flexible coverage of the entire LSM/SEM spectrum, targeting cosmopolitan consumers in major urban areas through to those living in rural communities.

Primedia Outdoor delivers exposure across a mix of media opportunities and audience environments, including high-end digital billboards, freeway and suburban spectaculars and street furniture, as well as classic roadside advertising.



