CapeTalk Classics: A celebration of South African music and culture

13 Oct 2023
Issued by: Primedia Broadcasting
CapeTalk, your favourite talk station in the Western Cape, is excited to announce CapeTalk Classics, an exclusive seaside concert celebrating the station's 26th anniversary. This extraordinary event will take place on 22 October 2023, at the exquisite Cabo Beach Club, offering Capetonians a unique opportunity to enjoy their favourite local artists performing their favourite sing-along songs.
CapeTalk Classics: A celebration of South African music and culture

CapeTalk is turning 26 on 14 October! That's 26 years of insightful conversations, informative guests, local voices and life-changing radio. To celebrate this milestone, CapeTalk is championing all the South African hits and songs that their audiences have come to love at CapeTalk Classics.

CapeTalk Classics will feature performances by some of South Africa's favourite performers including Loyiso Bala, Vicky Sampson, Karin Kortje, and the CapeTalk Classics Band, who will perform nostalgic Mzansi melodies.

"I'm really looking forward to performing alongside this amazing band at the CapeTalk Classics. CapeTalk has been there with me right from the start, and we've created a special musical connection. This show is going to be a real celebration of both old and new songs in a fantastic venue, so I hope you can join us!" said Loyiso, one of South Africa's most talented musicians.

Cabo Beach Club, the venue for CapeTalk Classics, offers a spectacular poolside setting for this celebration. The venue is wheelchair friendly, and golf carts will be available on site to transport guests from the allocated parking bays at the I&J fisheries to and from the venue, ensuring a seamless and enjoyable experience for all attendees.

“We are thrilled to present CapeTalk Classics, a celebration of our 26 years of bringing exceptional content to our listeners,” says Tessa van Staden, CapeTalk's station manager. “This exclusive poolside concert is a celebration of our rich musical heritage and of 26 years of great conversations. We’d love to invite all music fans, and fans of the station, to come say hello and join us for this unique experience.”

Tickets for CapeTalk Classics are now available for purchase at Ticketpro. Don't miss out on this extraordinary celebration of South African music and culture!

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit https://www.ticketpros.co.za/portal/web/index.php/event/babdfbff-deb3-c84b-9984-6506c19a3ef8.

Join us for CapeTalk Classics, an afternoon that will leave you uplifted, inspired, and immersed in the enchantment of South African melodies.

Primedia Broadcasting
Primedia Broadcasting is the home to premium radio stations in Gauteng and the Western Cape and specialises in omnichannel converged solutions that deliver results.
Read more: CapeTalk, Loyiso Bala, Vicky Sampson, Karin Kortje

