Only 2 weeks left to enter the Entrepreneur of the Year® 2023 awards!

21 Aug 2023
Issued by: Business Partners Limited
Time is running out, and the clock is ticking! We are thrilled to recognize the unwavering determination and incredible success of South African entrepreneurs through the launch of the Business Partners Entrepreneur of the Year® awards. This prestigious event is dedicated to honoring and showcasing the outstanding achievements of resilient and dynamic small business owners who have risen above challenges and achieved excellence.
Only 2 weeks left to enter the Entrepreneur of the Year&#174; 2023 awards!

Calling all tenacious and innovative entrepreneurs! The Entrepreneur of the Year® awards offer an unparalleled platform to celebrate your accomplishments alongside other South African entrepreneurs and small and medium enterprises (SMEs). Don't miss this chance to share your inspiring success stories and be rewarded for your exceptional contributions to the business landscape.

Act now! Visit EOY.CO.ZA and seize the opportunity to participate in the highly anticipated 2023 Entrepreneur of the Year® competition. By entering, you stand a chance to win your share of an impressive R2m in prizes, which can further fuel your entrepreneurial ambitions and contribute to the overall growth within South Africa.

Be the driving force behind innovation, economic growth, and positive change in your business community! The Entrepreneur of the Year® awards encourage all aspiring business leaders to embrace the spirit of entrepreneurship and join this prestigious competition in 2023.

About the Entrepreneur of The Year® competition:

The Business Partners Entrepreneur of the Year® awards recognize and celebrate the outstanding business excellence demonstrated by South African entrepreneurs and SMEs. By sharing their success stories and offering well-deserved rewards, this prestigious event fosters the growth and development of the entrepreneurial ecosystem in South Africa.

Click here to enter the Entrepreneur of the Year® 2023 Awards.

