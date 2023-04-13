It was a happy Easter with the Rand Show

The 2023 Rand Show, held over the Easter weekend, was a huge success, drawing in tens of thousands of visitors and hosting more than 400 exhibitors and brands. From new entertainment offerings to show favourites, there was something for everyone at the event.

Photo: @funky_the_grapher

One of the highlights of The Rand Show was the many competitions held throughout the weekend. Visitors were excited to enter and win prizes, with one extraordinary prize donated by Absa for the best SMME stand. All SMMEs who booked a stand in Hall 7 were automatically entered into a competition in which visitors to the event judged the winning stand. Nature's Niche was the lucky recipient of R50,000 for their business.

“I am thrilled that Nature's Niche has won a cash prize from Absa Bank at The Rand show! This is a huge honour, and we couldn't have done it without our wonderful customers. The response we've received to our herbal natural wellness products has been truly amazing. It's clear that more and more people are recognising the importance of taking a holistic approach to their health and wellness, and we're proud to be at the forefront of this movement.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported us on this journey, and rest assured that we will continue to provide the highest-quality, affordable natural products for pre and post-natal moms, babies, toddlers, and beyond,” said Dr Fathima Osman Khan, founder and director of Nature's Niche.

Photo: @funky_the_grapher

The Rand Show has become an important event for South Africans, providing a platform for small, medium-sized and big businesses to showcase their products and services. With the opportunity to interact with over 80,000 visitors, exhibitors successfully build brand awareness and generate sales and new leads.

"We are thrilled with the success of this year's Rand Show," said Adele Hartdegen, CEO of The Rand Show. "The show continues to provide a fantastic platform for businesses to showcase their products and services while offering visitors a super fun and exciting experience."

Photo: @funky_the_grapher

As the whirlwind and joy of the 2023 Rand Show calms down, visitors from across the city are still basking in the afterglow of one the most jam-packed and exciting shows in years. The SANDF displays, dog shows and free music concerts were among the favourites. With so much to see and do, it's no wonder The Rand Show continues to be one of the most anticipated events on the annual expo calendar in South Africa.



