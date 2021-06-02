"Let's get better. Not just back to normal": Marcel Marcondes, US CMO Anheuser-Busch, joins Nedbank IMC lineup

Africa's premier marketing conference is rolling out the red carpet on 29 July and is set to be the marketing blockbuster of the year. Themed "Marketing. The Movie", this content-packed one-day virtual event is bringing together some of the biggest local and international A-list marketing stars, including Marcel Marcondes. His topic is Field of Dreams: Our opportunity to get better, not just get back to normal. This will be followed by a 15-minute Q&A session hosted by Andrea Quaye.