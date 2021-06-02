Events & Conferencing Company news South Africa

#FacebookMarketingMasterminds

    Showcasing the continent's talent pipeline, Forbes Africa has released its annual 30 Under 30 list, as a special June/July issue that's out on shelves now. It marks the seventh edition of the list featuring Africans under the age of 30 who are innovative entrepreneurs, tech geeks, sports stars and influential creatives leading a pandemic-hit Africa.
  • #MarketingMastermind: The creative brains behind the One Day in Cape Town and the Western Cape campaign
    This month's Marketing Masterminds are Danny Pinch, executive creative director of digital at the King James Group, and Jean Scheltema, head of marketing and communications at Wesgro. They discuss the 'One Day in Cape Town and the Western Cape' campaign. Issued by Facebook
  • SA moves to adjusted Covid-19 Alert Level 2
    South Africa has moved to Adjusted Alert Level 2 today to combat the rising number of Covid-19 infections in some regions of the country.
"Let's get better. Not just back to normal": Marcel Marcondes, US CMO Anheuser-Busch, joins Nedbank IMC lineup

2 Jun 2021
Issued by: IMC Conference
Africa's premier marketing conference is rolling out the red carpet on 29 July and is set to be the marketing blockbuster of the year. Themed "Marketing. The Movie", this content-packed one-day virtual event is bringing together some of the biggest local and international A-list marketing stars, including Marcel Marcondes. His topic is Field of Dreams: Our opportunity to get better, not just get back to normal. This will be followed by a 15-minute Q&A session hosted by Andrea Quaye.
Marcel Marcondes
Marcondes believes that when it comes to marketing amid a sea of endless social platforms consumers use every day, if you are not creative, if you do not grab people’s attention and if you do not start the conversation, you do not exist. “Creativity is your ticket to play,” he says.

And he knows what he is talking about. At Anheuser-Busch US, Marcondes leads the marketing strategy for some of the world’s largest beer brands, including Budweiser, Bud Light and Stella Artois. Whether he is delving into insights, innovations or consumer connections, people are at the centre of everything he does at the company. His people-first approach has led him to manage many of the fastest growing brands in the industry. Since 2018, the company has driven more than 50% of all the innovation volume in the beer category.

Marcondes has an impressive list of professional achievements. A Forbes “World’s Most Influential CMO 2020” and part of AdWeek’s top 50 across marketing, media and technology, he was also named one of Business Insider’s “25 Most Innovative CMOs in the World” for 2019 and 2020. Sports Business Journal included him in its “50 Most Influential People in Sports Business” for 2017 and 2018. During Marcondes’s time there, Anheuser-Busch won 17 Cannes Lions and 25 Clio Awards. He currently sits on the board of directors for the Association of National Advertisers (ANA) and is a member of the Cannes Lions CMO Growth Council.

Marketing. The movie. The Nedbank IMC 2021 Conference

To find out more, and for ticket bookings, visit https://imcconference.com/
Tickets are priced at R 1,999 (excl. VAT). A 50% discount with tickets priced at R999 (excl. VAT) is available to registered marketing or business students. Email moc.ecnerefnoccmi@ofni

About the Nedbank IMC

The Nedbank IMC is South Africa’s leading source of marketing thought leadership. With a mission to present the business case for marketing and to uplift the youth, the conference continues to draw a growing audience of African marketers. The sell-out launch conference in 2019 drew over 600 attendees. In 2020, when it had to move swiftly to a virtual format due to the Covid-19 pandemic, more than 1,000 attendees logged on to watch the live event. The conference was critically acclaimed as a ‘virtual conference benchmark’. This year’s conference will be held on 29 July 2021 and themed Marketing. The Movie with 18 speakers including four global keynotes. Tickets cost R1,999 excluding VAT.

For more information go to Nedbank IMC Conference.

Website: www.imcconference.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/IMCConference
Twitter: @IMCConf

IMC Conference
The Integrated Marketing Communication Conference (IMC Conference) is a one day, content packed event with a central theme focused on using different combinations of communication disciplines (i.e. Advertising, Direct Marketing, Public Relations, etc.) in synergy, with the purpose of delivering the right message to the desired audience.
Comment

