Top Empowerment business leaders open for business

20 Jul 2020
Issued by: Topco Media
Top Empowerment, South Africa's premier transformation platform, will host its annual Virtual Conference & Awards on 22 and 23 July 2020. The leading empowerment knowledge-sharing platform in the country, the event will arm business leaders with the latest insights into transformation and identify opportunities to help businesses thrive.

Aiming to accelerate empowerment in South Africa to ensure an all-inclusive economy through transformation, the two-day conference will comprise case studies from award-winning organisations, discussions and networking sessions. Speakers will include:
  • Ronald Lamola, Honourable Minister of Justice and Correctional Services
  • Nomalungelo Gina, Honourable Deputy Minister, Department of Trade and Industry
  • Bonang Mohale, Chancellor of the University of the Free State
  • Mteto Nyati, CEO, Altron
  • Iain Williamson, CEO, Old Mutual
Breakaway sessions, hosted by Nedbank, Old Mutual & Samsung, will provide attendees with invaluable information about how to transform and sustain their businesses. These sessions will cover topics that deal with creating and sustaining radical change, lessons learnt from 25 years of transformation as well as accelerating the delivery of social infrastructure.

With a host of well-known empowerment influencers participating at the event, the Top Empowerment Virtual Conference is set to unlock the transformation potential of this year's delegates.

Connect with the right people and industry peers. meet new people who allocate budgets, from multiple sectors, talk to future clients 1-on-1, Live Chats, Q&A's

Click to see programme highlights.

To book a delegate seat, or should you have any further questions, please contact Haley on . or call 082 825 1129.

For more information on the Top Empowerment Conference, visit www.topempowerment.co.za.

Topco Media is one of South Africa's leading business-to-business media houses, producing high profile, relevant conferences and awards. Our conferences include Africa Tech Week, Standard Bank Top Women, Top Empowerment, Future of HR, National Business Awards and Future of Sustainability. We also produce authoritative and informative business and investment publications such as Top 500, Top Empowerment, Nelson Mandela 100 years to name a few.
