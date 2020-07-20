Top Empowerment business leaders open for business

Top Empowerment, South Africa's premier transformation platform, will host its annual Virtual Conference & Awards on 22 and 23 July 2020. The leading empowerment knowledge-sharing platform in the country, the event will arm business leaders with the latest insights into transformation and identify opportunities to help businesses thrive.
Aiming to accelerate empowerment in South Africa to ensure an all-inclusive economy through transformation, the two-day conference will comprise case studies from award-winning organisations, discussions and networking sessions. Speakers will include:
Ronald Lamola, Honourable Minister of Justice and Correctional Services
Nomalungelo Gina, Honourable Deputy Minister, Department of Trade and Industry
Bonang Mohale, Chancellor of the University of the Free State
Mteto Nyati, CEO, Altron
Iain Williamson, CEO, Old Mutual
Breakaway sessions, hosted by Nedbank, Old Mutual & Samsung, will provide attendees with invaluable information about how to transform and sustain their businesses. These sessions will cover topics that deal with creating and sustaining radical change, lessons learnt from 25 years of transformation as well as accelerating the delivery of social infrastructure.
With a host of well-known empowerment influencers participating at the event, the Top Empowerment Virtual Conference is set to unlock the transformation potential of this year's delegates.
