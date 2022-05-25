Industries

    Africa


    May Public Sector Leaders features new national police commissioner

    25 May 2022
    Issued by: Topco Media
    In this month's edition: The month of May features the new national police commissioner, General Sehlahle Fannie Masemola. Public Sector Leaders asked the commissioner about his journey to becoming commissioner, what his priorities are as he begins his term, and what his vision is for the South African Police Service.
    Read here.

    Special features include:
    • A look at how the public and private sectors are coming together to assist victims of the floods in KZN.
    • An explanation of how new Covid regulations affect employers.
    • New bill set to transform Gauteng’s township economies.
    In his letter to the country this week – From the Desk of the Presidency - our president focused on Operation Vulindlela and South African infrastructure, including electricity, water, transport and telecommunications. Inefficiencies in these areas have in the past impeded economic growth - and expensive network services are a handbrake to conducting business in South Africa.

    “A factory can only operate effectively with a reliable and affordable supply of electricity. A farm with irrigated farmlands can only produce food if its application for a water use license is processed timeously. A mine can only transport its minerals for export if the railways are functioning properly. And a small business cannot thrive if it lacks access to the internet or if the cost of data is too expensive.

    “To address and overcome these challenges, we set up Operation Vulindlela in October 2020,” – President Ramaphosa.

    His Excellency recently attended the official opening of Corobrik’s Kwastina factory and delivered the keynote address at the opening in Driefontein, Gauteng. At the 8th Elective Conference of the Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa (Contralesa), President Ramaphosa delivered the keynote address and at the funeral service of former President Emilio Mwai Stanley Kibaki, he paid his last respects to the former Kenyan president. On a happier note, His Excellency led national celebrations of Freedom Day at the Kees Taljaard Stadium in Middelburg, Mpumalanga.

    This May edition of PSL celebrates Energy Month and we take a look at South Africa’s journey towards green hydrogen energy, with all the opportunities this provides. SARS celebrated their 25th anniversary last month and in the article #YourTaxMatters we unpack the preliminary tax revenue collection outcome for 2021/2022 yielding fantastic results with the collection of just over R1.56 trillion - a 25.1% increase from the previous tax year.

    The first of May is Labour Day – and we zoom in on five tips for HR practitioners managing the hybrid workplace. In Other News we celebrate a massive injection into the South African motor industry and in Legal Matters we cover the four-letter acronym, CCMA, while our Financial Fitness article takes a look at retirement annuities – what they offer, and what they don’t.

    Whether you are in the public sector, the private sector, supply chain or an interested individual, PSL has something for you.

    We hope you enjoy the read.

    Keep your finger on the pulse! To stay in the loop on all current affairs, check out the latest edition of the Public Sector Leaders publication on Issuu, here.

    For enquiries, regarding being profiled or showcased in the next edition of the Public Sector Leaders publication, please set up an appointment with our national project manager, Emlyn Dunn, here.

    Topco Media
    DYNAMIC BUSINESS-TO-BUSINESS COMMUNICATIONS MEDIA Topco Media is one of South Africa's leading business-to-business media houses, producing high profile, relevant conferences and awards. Our conferences include Africa Tech Week, Standard Bank Top Women, Top Empowerment, Future of HR, National Business Awards and Future of Sustainability. We also produce authoritative and informative business and investment publications such as Top 500, Top Empowerment, Nelson Mandela 100 years to name a few.
    Read more: Topco Media, Public Sector Leaders, Emlyn Dunn

