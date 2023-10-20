Industries

TNPA requests proposals for citrus handling terminal at Port of Durban

20 Oct 2023
Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) has issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) for a terminal operator to design, develop, finance, construct, operate, maintain, and transfer a multi-purpose terminal at the Port of Durban's Maydon Wharf Precinct for the handling of citrus and other fruit, including break bulk cargo.
Source:
Source: Transnet Port Terminals

Maydon Wharf is the main precinct for general cargo and has been developed in phases since the early twentieth century. The precinct extends over approximately 145 ha with 15 common-user berths and an annual cargo capacity of over 7 million tonnes.

Responses to the RFP will assist TNPA in responding to potential investors in the agricultural industry.

Bidders are required to submit bid responses for the exclusive right to complete the financing, refurbishment, procurement of terminal equipment, operation, maintenance, and transfer of the facility to TNPA after the concession period of 25 years.

RFP documents can be accessed from the National Treasury’s www.etender.gov.za e-tender portal and/or the Transnet website.

Responses to the RFP must be submitted by no later than 26 January 2024 at 4pm as per the submission requirements of the RFP.

agriculture industry, logistics and transport, citrus industry, port of Durban

