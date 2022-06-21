CILTSA event to spotlight ESG and its impact on logistics industry

Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) criteria are a set of standards for a company's behaviour used by socially conscious investors to screen potential investments. The transport, logistics and supply chain industries are particularly impacted by ESG and are under increasing pressure to create tangible and sustained outcomes that drive value and growth, whilst strengthening the environment and communities.

"Over 90% of companies’ carbon footprint is located in the supply chain, with almost 30% of this emanating from transport and logistics," explains Elvin Harris CMILT, president of CILTSA. "Our sector, therefore, has a lot of work to do to explore, implement and drive sustainability programmes."However, there are many more aspects to ESG than greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and this is exemplified in the transport sector. As well as being critical to economic growth, transport systems carry risks of local environmental and social impacts. They are also more susceptible to poor governance and corruption than other sectors; perhaps more so because of the public-private partnerships."The economic pressure the Covid-19 pandemic has placed on some industries has affected companies’ exposure to ESG risks and their ability to manage them," continues Harris. "Companies face rising complexities and greater scrutiny if they are not adequately managing their ESG or climate risk. Investors are increasingly applying these non-financial factors as part of their analysis process to identify material risks and growth opportunities."ESG is not just about climate change and good intentions alone. It is a practical plan embedding these principles to create sustainability. The aims of the CILTSA event are to demystify the ESG landscape; share the ESG journeys of industry leaders; create a platform for the industry to develop a better understanding of ESG; and showcase solutions/products/services are out there to assist them in their ESG journey.• Shameela Ebrahim – chief sustainability officer: JSE• Esha Mansingh - executive vice president: corporate affairs and investor relations: Imperial• Feroz Koor - group head of sustainability: Woolworths Holdings Limited• Julia Rosa – value shaper at 8Hundred• Lauren Rota – vice president environmental, social and governance: Imperial