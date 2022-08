Businessman Niven Pillay and his partner Litha Nyhonhya have filed a high court bid to access millions of rands tied up in a restraint order under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (Poca).

The owners of the embattled Regiments Capital say this is so they can pay outstanding and future legal bills for seven big-money matters, one of which is imminently going before the Supreme Court of Appeal.

Although extremely wealthy, Pillay and Nyhonhya currently have no control over their money after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) secured a final restraint order against them and their various companies in May.

