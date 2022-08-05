3RC youth marketing company engages over 100,000 youth annually through 360 approach

For over 21 years, 3RC has pioneered tertiary education awareness at a high school level through their live shows called The Rocking Future Career Expos. Over the years, they have worked diligently to expose Grade 12 students in South Africa to more study choices, career options, the various philosophies of success, and many of the leading private colleges in the country. Each year they visit 230 top tier schools around the country with this roadshow, engaging over 35,000 learners along the way through music, entertainment and lively MC’s.

The Future Guide is an annual magazine with a print of 35,000. These colourful, magazines are distributed to over 500 top tier schools in the country and contain information, articles, listicles, competitions and more, giving readers the tools, they need to figure out their future.

During 2020, 3RC quickly recognising the uptake and increasing familiarity of online schooling, and in response to this launched a digital experience into the mix called swiwel.com which is a virtual platform allowing entrants to virtually experience the exciting education opportunities that lie within from wherever they are. Swiwel.com relies on world class technology and is available across all devices 365 days per year, 24 hours per day, and is 100% free for all users.

Once entrants complete the simple registration process, they can engage with over 50 various South African private tertiary institutions and some international placement agencies, peruse more than 200 qualifications, and interact with video views of campuses, audio-powered presentations, interactive videos and even a direct link to talk directly with colleges via WhatsApp.

A showcase of institutions

Study opportunities being showcased across channels include traditional law, engineering, and business options to alternative career paths, including courses from Cheeba Academy, if you’re interested in the cannabis industry, and from GoFourth Learning, a tech company offering courses in fourth industrial revolution career opportunities, like drone pilot and cyber security engineering.

International opportunities abound, without the heavy financial burden of travel, such as the The Animation School, School of Entrepreneurship or Stadio, an internationally recognised college which has brought together courses from the Southern Business School, Embury Institute for Higher Education, LISOF, and Prestige Academy, offering accredited qualifications via contact, distance and blended learning, across nine campuses. There is also Overseas Placement with IAM360 to universities and colleges all over America.

Swiwel.com also boasts an auditorium where users gain full access to pre-recorded workshops and presentations from the various institutions.

What’s in it for brands?

Brands have access to advertising opportunities across all platforms (live shows, digital channels and print) where they can host competitions, link to online stores and offerings, research opportunities, launch new products, this list is endless. To date, 3RC has completed over 6000 live shows, influencing the lives of over one million learners between the ages 14-19.

3RC’s wide product range truly has something for everyone. The passion is tangible and every person who works with 3RC whether it be a brand, institution or a school is touched 3RC’s purpose, to change the face of education as we know it.

Contact:

T: +27 10 822 2000

E: az.oc.cr3@ofni

W: https://3rc.co.za



