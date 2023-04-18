Human8 lands in Dubai

Previously based in the Human8 Indonesia office, Thompson relocated to Dubai in early 2023. Before joining Human8 in 2015 (at the time ABN Impact before the acquisition by InSites Consulting in 2019), Kurt built a strong network in the MENA region in his role as Synovate CEO for Central/Eastern Europe & the Middle East.

Having a local presence in this expanding region enables us to serve our global clients in more markets around the world.

– Magali Geens

“We feel MENA is becoming an increasingly important region for our global clients, not in the least for our fast-growing client base in Beauty & Luxury. Having a local presence in this expanding region enables us to serve our global clients in more markets around the world. At the same time, it opens interesting new opportunities among important local players,” says Magali Geens, managing director EMEA at Human8.

“It’s a pleasure and privilege to be back in the MENA region after 10 years, as it’s such an exciting region for businesses to explore. With one of the youngest populations in the world, this melting pot of cultures and ethnicities creates a rapidly changing and evolving society. I’m confident the Human8 portfolio – with people communities at its core – will provide the deep consumer understanding and actionability that brands need to thrive in this region,” continues Kurt Thompson, senior business director MENA at Human8.

Adding Dubai to its office portfolio, Human8 now unites a creative, smart and ambitious group of +900 people across 24 locations under one vision: connecting brands with people and culture to drive positive change.



