Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

SHAREit GroupBizcommunity.comBataLGHavas JohannesburgEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Online Media Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


4 Steps to start your web design career

5 Jan 2023
By: Craig Lebrau, Issued by: Lebrau Press
Are you looking to start a career in web design? If so, you've come to the right place. A career in web design can be incredibly rewarding, and with the right knowledge and skills, you'll be ready to make an impact in no time. In this post, you will find four essential steps you need to take to get started in your web design career. From developing a portfolio to gaining the necessary certifications, you will learn all the bases to help you on your journey to becoming a successful web designer.
Image supplied
Image supplied

4 Steps to start your web design career

  1. Learn the basics of HTML and CSS

    2. The first step to launching a successful web design career is learning the fundamentals of HTML and CSS. HTML is the foundation of any website, and it is used to structure content and add images, links, and other features.

    CSS, on the other hand, is used to style the page, by adding background colours, fonts, font sizes, and more. To get started with HTML and CSS, begin by learning the syntax and core elements. You can find plenty of tutorials online to help you get up and running quickly.

    Additionally, there are some great tools like CodePen and JSFiddle that allow you to play around with code and instantly see the results in a browser window. If you plan on launching a web design company, it may be beneficial to get an even deeper understanding of coding.

  2. Get familiar with graphic design principles

    3. Graphic design is an essential component of web design. Before you start designing websites, it’s important to understand the fundamentals of graphic design.

    Graphic design principles are the building blocks of all visual communication. These principles can be used to create compositions that are pleasing to the eye and communicate ideas effectively. Some of the most important graphic design principles include contrast, balance, unity, hierarchy, repetition, and proximity. Understanding and applying these principles in your designs will ensure they have visual impact and engage viewers.

    By understanding and applying these basic graphic design principles, you’ll be able to create effective designs for your web projects.

  3. Understand User Experience and Interaction Design

    4. User experience and interaction design are essential components of a successful web design career. User experience (UX) is the process of making a website enjoyable, useful, and easy to navigate for users. It involves understanding user needs, goals, and behaviours, and applying them to the design. Interaction design focuses on how users interact with the website, from page navigation to menus and forms.
    To become an effective web designer, it’s important to understand both UX and interaction design. You can learn about UX by studying user research methods, usability testing, and information architecture. Similarly, you can learn more about interaction design by studying principles like user flows and interface elements. It’s also important to be familiar with user interface (UI) trends and best practices. UI design covers how users interact with the visual elements of the website, such as buttons, colours, fonts, images, and layouts.

    Understanding these concepts will help you create a more intuitive and engaging web experience. Finally, stay up-to-date with the latest UX and UI trends. This includes reading industry blogs, attending web design conferences, and joining online communities where you can discuss web design with other professionals. With practice and dedication, you can become an expert in UX and interaction design.

  4. Build your own websites

    5. If you want to pursue a career in web design, it’s important to build your own websites. This is the best way to show employers that you have the skills and knowledge necessary to become a successful web designer. Building your own websites is also a great way to learn and experiment with different coding languages, graphic design principles, and user experience/interaction design.

    When building your own websites, it’s important to think about how the website will look and function. Consider the elements of design such as layout, typography, colour, imagery, etc. It's also important to consider the user experience - how the user interacts with your website, how easy it is to use, and how it looks on different devices.

    When creating your website, it’s also important to focus on SEO (Search Engine Optimisation). SEO helps improve your website’s visibility on search engines such as Google and Bing, which helps bring traffic to your website. Finally, don't forget to test your website on different browsers and devices before publishing it. This helps ensure that the website looks great and functions properly across all devices. Building your own websites is a great way to practise and demonstrate your web design skills. With time and dedication, you will be able to create amazing websites that will impress employers and help you land that dream job.

Launch your web design career today

There are small steps that you can take to kick start your career. You don’t necessarily have to dive headlong into setting up a website design agency right away. Start building your own websites and offer friends a discounted design so that you can hone your skills because experience makes excellent practice. The key is to start now because another day you put off pursuing your dream is another day wasted.

NextOptions
Read more: web design, graphic designer, building a website, Craig Lebrau

Related

How to make your remote team more productive
Lebrau PressHow to make your remote team more productive30 Dec 2022
IoT is leading the newest phase of the Industrial Revolution. Tech entrepreneur Anil Bhaskar is at the helm
Lebrau PressIoT is leading the newest phase of the Industrial Revolution. Tech entrepreneur Anil Bhaskar is at the helm12 Dec 2022
Onsego and earning your GED
Lebrau PressOnsego and earning your GED9 Dec 2022
How to reduce absenteeism with employee tracking software
Lebrau PressHow to reduce absenteeism with employee tracking software30 Nov 2022
Mercans recognised as a leading global payroll service
Lebrau PressMercans recognised as a leading global payroll service29 Nov 2022
Kanad Bahalkar built the new weapon for sales teams: Potion's AI Video Outreach Solution
Lebrau PressKanad Bahalkar built the new weapon for sales teams: Potion's AI Video Outreach Solution22 Nov 2022
VoIP vs landline: Which one should you choose for your home?
VoIP vs landline: Which one should you choose for your home?18 Nov 2022
Paradox Coin ($PARA) Exchange launch on: Huobi confirmed for 17 November 2022!
Lebrau PressParadox Coin ($PARA) Exchange launch on: Huobi confirmed for 17 November 2022!14 Nov 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz