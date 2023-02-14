RedCloud expands leadership team with appointment of Sameer Jooma as GM for SA

UK-headquartered global technology firm, RedCloud Technology, is proud to announce the appointment of Sameer Jooma as the general manager for South Africa.

Jooma, who has a wealth of experience in ecosystem development, will be responsible for accelerating the adoption of the world’s first open commerce platform, Red101, and driving growth in the Southern Africa region.

An experienced innovation and analytics executive with a deep understanding of technology, Jooma has worked with some of the biggest names in consumer packaged goods, finance and technology across Africa and holds positions on the boards of some of the fastest growing startups in the region.

Jooma joins RedCloud as general manager for South Africa, and is focused on expanding the reach of RedCloud’s open commerce platform, which is unlocking business growth for the next one billion retailers across emerging markets.

Speaking on his position, Jooma, who is passionate about driving financial inclusion and building technology ecosystems that unlocks growth said “I was excited to hear about RedCloud’s mission of building an open, equal-access platform that allows everyone, even the smallest retailer access to all the tools they need to build, manage and connect their businesses. I am confident that open commerce is the key to driving sustainable growth for the millions of retailers and small businesses across Africa that are struggling to survive under the current ineffecient, offline and often fragmented trading model”.

Speaking on the appointment, Soumaya Hamzaoui, RedCloud’s COO said, “Sameer is an expert at bringing innovation to life and driving impact with technology at scale. We are excited to work with one of the most knowledgeable experts in South Africa, who has extensive experience working at the highest levels in the consumer packaged goods, finance and technology industries. With Sameer, we are confident that our goal of unlocking growth for the next billion retailers will become a reality in South Africa and beyond”.

About RedCloud Technology

RedCloud is a global technology company committed to enabling commerce everywhere, especially in emerging markets, by digitally connecting FMCG brands, distributors, and merchants that enable them to sell smarter, buy better, and pay simpler. With its proprietary Open Commerce platform, RedCloud is poised to drive economic growth in the FMCG industry by providing new levels of visibility and enabling strategic decision-making based on real-time data analysis syndicated across the distribution chain.