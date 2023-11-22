Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Gagasi FMProvantageMediamarkDMASAMembrana MediaBroad MediaJacaranda FMKantarLocation BankMachine_Joe PublicUrban Brew StudiosThe Walt Disney Company AfricaIgnition GroupEbony+IvoryEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

PR & Communications News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    WPP's FGS Global acquires Longview to navigate reputational challenges

    22 Nov 2023
    22 Nov 2023
    To enhance its ability to help clients succeed in Canada and around the world, and to strengthen its position in strategic advisory, communications and public affairs, WPP's FGS Global has acquired Canadian communications and public affairs advisory firm Longview Communications and Public Affairs (Longview).
    Source: WPP WPP's Toronto campus. WPP's FGS Global has acquired Canadian communications and public affairs advisory firm Longview Communications and Public Affairs
    Source: WPP WPP WPP's Toronto campus. WPP's FGS Global has acquired Canadian communications and public affairs advisory firm Longview Communications and Public Affairs

    The acquisition further strengthens FGS Global's capability and expertise in strategic advisory and communications, helping clients to navigate reputational challenges in an increasingly complex stakeholder, financial, regulatory and political environment.

    Longview will operate as FGS Longview in Canada, with a team of professionals advising clients on corporate and financial communications, issues and crisis management, special situations, government relations, regulatory affairs and foreign direct investment approvals.

    Consistently ranked among the top 15 global PR advisors on M&A and shareholder activism, Longview brings extensive experience and relationships at the highest levels of government, media and business, and provides its clients with an integrated service offering across disciplines.
    FGS Global offers an integrated suite of capabilities, with deep local relationships and extensive knowledge across industries and geographies and approximately 1,300 professionals around the world.

    Source: © 123rf WPP and Sprinklr partnership to build new AI customer experience offering
    WPP and Sprinklr partnership to build new AI customer experience offering

    8 Nov 2023

    FGS Longview will continue to be led by Longview partners Josh Pekarsky, Bruce Drysdale, Ian Hamilton and Hugh McFadyen.

    The firm has offices in Toronto, Vancouver and Calgary, as well as team members in Ottawa, Winnipeg, Montreal and Victoria and expands FGS Global's footprint in North America to eight offices in the US and three in Canada.

    Read more: communications, Public relations, reputation management, WPP, PR
    NextOptions

    Related

    Matt Buchanan appointed Ogilvy's global and EMEA president of integrated communications
    Matt Buchanan appointed Ogilvy's global and EMEA president of integrated communications
    21 hours
    Source: PRovoke Media The 2023 Global Sabre Awards' Global Agency of the Year is the Weber Shandwick Collective
    The Weber Shandwick Collective named 2023 Global Sabre Awards' Global Agency of the Year
    10 Nov 2023
    Source: © 123rf WPP and Sprinklr partnership to build new AI customer experience offering
    WPP and Sprinklr partnership to build new AI customer experience offering
    8 Nov 2023
    Source: Promax Africa The Promax Africa Awards take place tomorrow at the Maslow Hotel in Sandton
    Promax Africa Awards: Advertising and communications principles timeless
    1 Nov 2023
    James Hewes is now CEO at PRCA. Source: FIPP.
    James Hewes departs FIPP and joins PRCA as CEO
    27 Oct 2023
    Source: WPP “Our top-line performance in Q3 was below our expectations and continued to be impacted by the cautious spending trends we saw in Q2,” says Mark Read, chief executive officer of WPP
    WPP Q3 trading shows below-expected top-line performance
    26 Oct 2023
    Source: © PROvoke Media Provoke Media's Innovator class in EMEA includes three innovators from Africa and three innovators from the Middle East Region
    Provoke Media's Innovator class in EMEA: 3 innovators from Africa, 3 from the Middle East
    20 Oct 2023
    Source: Planet Sport 7 lessons for young PR professionals from Beckham by Ethel Ramos is the managing director of Avatar PR
    7 lessons for young PR professionals from Beckham
     20 Oct 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz