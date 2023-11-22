WPP's FGS Global acquires Longview to navigate reputational challenges

To enhance its ability to help clients succeed in Canada and around the world, and to strengthen its position in strategic advisory, communications and public affairs, WPP's FGS Global has acquired Canadian communications and public affairs advisory firm Longview Communications and Public Affairs (Longview).

WPP's Toronto campus. WPP's FGS Global has acquired Canadian communications and public affairs advisory firm Longview Communications and Public Affairs

The acquisition further strengthens FGS Global's capability and expertise in strategic advisory and communications, helping clients to navigate reputational challenges in an increasingly complex stakeholder, financial, regulatory and political environment.

Longview will operate as FGS Longview in Canada, with a team of professionals advising clients on corporate and financial communications, issues and crisis management, special situations, government relations, regulatory affairs and foreign direct investment approvals.

Consistently ranked among the top 15 global PR advisors on M&A and shareholder activism, Longview brings extensive experience and relationships at the highest levels of government, media and business, and provides its clients with an integrated service offering across disciplines.

FGS Global offers an integrated suite of capabilities, with deep local relationships and extensive knowledge across industries and geographies and approximately 1,300 professionals around the world.

FGS Longview will continue to be led by Longview partners Josh Pekarsky, Bruce Drysdale, Ian Hamilton and Hugh McFadyen.

The firm has offices in Toronto, Vancouver and Calgary, as well as team members in Ottawa, Winnipeg, Montreal and Victoria and expands FGS Global's footprint in North America to eight offices in the US and three in Canada.