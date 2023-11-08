Industries

Africa


WPP and Sprinklr partnership to build new AI customer experience offering

8 Nov 2023
WPP and Sprinklr will collaborate on a new offering, CX Live AI, that connects Sprinklr's AI+ platform, which includes both Sprinklr customised AI models and generative AI capabilities, with WPP's own AI resources.
Source: © 123rf WPP and Sprinklr partnership to build new AI customer experience offering
Source: © 123rf 123rf WPP and Sprinklr partnership to build new AI customer experience offering

Through this partnership, WPP will become Sprinklr’s first global agency partner. The partnership will create integrated AI solutions to help the agency's global clients offer more personalised and consistent experiences to customers through Sprinklr’s customer experience management platform (Unified-CXM).

“This partnership enhances our existing AI capabilities and enables our clients to create customer experiences across all touchpoints, further solidifying our position as a leader amidst the technology revolution that is transforming our industry,” says Stephan Pretorius, CTO of WPP.

This first-of-its-kind, joint offering will help WPP teams create optimised content that reaches the right audiences. WPP and Sprinklr are already collaborating on solutions with select clients, such as The Coca-Cola Company, where teams leverage AI insights around customer engagement to inform creative development and channel selection.

“Through the seamless integration of WPP's AI toolset with Sprinklr's AI+ platform, we are reshaping how brands can connect with their audiences,” says Pretorius.

Source: WPP “Our top-line performance in Q3 was below our expectations and continued to be impacted by the cautious spending trends we saw in Q2,” says Mark Read, chief executive officer of WPP
WPP Q3 trading shows below-expected top-line performance

26 Oct 2023

The Unified-CXM platform, which works with over 1,400 brands including many of WPP’s largest clients, provides a comprehensive view of data for insights and analytics.

“Sprinklr and WPP serve many of the world's most iconic brands. Together, this partnership will enable customers to effectively deploy AI that will result in measurable productivity, cost savings, and the seamless experiences customers have come to expect today,” says Ragy Thomas, CEO and Founder of Sprinklr.

“Integrating Sprinklr’s AI-powered Unified-CXM platform with WPP’s AI toolset will help our shared customers quickly adopt the latest AI technologies while ensuring the enterprise-grade privacy, security, and governance that Sprinklr and WPP have built our businesses on,” adds Thomas.

Source: WPP WPP has announced the merger of Wunderman Thompson and VMLY&r to VML. (L to r:) Jon Cook, VML global CEO and Mel Edwards ,VML global president
Wunderman Thompson and VMLY&R unite to create the world's largest creative company

18 Oct 2023

The companies will work together on shared data, analytics, and solution development for joint clients, and WPP teams will receive priority support from Sprinklr including bespoke enablement programmes and early access to new Sprinklr products and platform features. In addition, WPP will participate in Sprinklr’s Partner Advisory Board to help shape the roadmap for products.

In today’s world, where creating a consistent and seamless customer experience across various channels can be a challenge, having advanced AI tools is crucial.

These tools will help brands connect with, engage, and better understand their customers at scale.

Customer experience, WPP, Customer Experience Management, artificial intelligence, CX, AI

