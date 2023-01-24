Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Social PlacesVERVEPrimedia BroadcastingJoe PublicATKASA - Digital AgencyBroad MediaeMediaStudent VillageBurnesseoTractor OutdoorPrimedia OutdoorWunderman ThompsonJacaranda FMDemographicaAdvertising Week AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

PR & Communications News South Africa

Advertising trends

CRM, CX, UX trends

Digital trends

Marketing trends

Media trends

PR & Communications trends

Youth Marketing trends

Agriculture trends

Automotive trends

Construction & Engineering trends

Education trends

Energy & Mining trends

Entrepreneurship trends

ESG & Sustainability trends

Finance trends

Healthcare trends

HR & Management trends

ICT trends

Legal trends

Lifestyle trends

Logistics & Transport trends

Property trends

Retail trends

Tourism & Travel trends

More Articles

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Crisis or not? New app knows the difference

24 Jan 2023
Nothing tests an organisation quite like a crisis.
Source © Brian Jackson 48Hours has launched a free, web-based application to determine the level of a crisis
Source © Brian Jackson 123rf 48Hours has launched a free, web-based application to determine the level of a crisis

In a global crisis management survey conducted by Deloitte, 34% of businesses that have already experienced a crisis say the most important lesson they’ve learned is to have better systems in place to identify crisis scenarios, with 29% saying they would execute a more timely and robust communications plan.

Annoying chatter vs an existential crisis

When it comes to a crisis, the struggle, though, is knowing the difference between annoying chatter and an existential crisis.

In a bid to assist clients to quickly and effectively assess and act, crisis agency, 48HOURS, has launched a free, web-based application called Vice.

At a time when many crises played out on social media, it is vital to gauge scale of the problem and act as speedily as possible to contain it. The Vice app can produce valuable insight and direction for brand owners under pressure within just three minutes.

Industry-tested perspective

Vice provides industry-tested perspective, and a first dashboard view of what action needs to be taken.

After answering a quick four-step questionnaire related to metrics regarding Validity, Influence, Credibility and Economic Impact, the app produces a Severity Score from 0 - 100 that will inform the nature of the response with proposed reactions that range from simple monitoring to all hands on deck.

The tool enables business leaders to quickly establish whether they have very little cause for concern or if they are facing the kind of crisis that has the potential to severely harm their business.

Dustin Chick is the managing partner of Razor. He says there are five reasons to look forward to PR in the year ahead
#BizTrends2023: 5 reasons to look forward to PR in the year ahead

By 20 Jan 2023

Crisis readiness

“Crisis readiness is something we encourage. But once a real-life crisis presents itself, acting decisively is the first step towards successfully containing the fallout,”says Victor Dlamini, co-founder of 48Hours.

“The Vice tool gives you a dependable methodology to assess the magnitude of the crisis quickly,” he explains.

Using data and other technology-driven tools has given 48Hours the edge in helping organisations across industries resolve crisis situations and avert the calamity they could create. The Vice tool puts a vital part of the methodology the agency uses into the hands of key executives and decision-makers.

For busy executives

“We’re really excited to introduce Vice to our clients and the rest of the market,” states Mike Stopforth, director at 48Hours.

We designed the tool with busy executives in mind, knowing that when faced with a crisis, they need insight that can quickly aid them in making smarter, less emotional decisions to protect their brands,” he explains.

NextOptions
Read more: Public relations, reputation management, Mike Stopforth, crisis communications, Victor Dlamini

Related

Source © Sergey Soldatov Is ChatGPT a friend or foe to the PR industry? Ronelle Bester, founder and account director of Red Ribbon Communications, ponders the question
Exclusive: ChatGPT - A friend or foe to the PR industry?20 Jan 2023
Dustin Chick is the managing partner of Razor. He says there are five reasons to look forward to PR in the year ahead
#BizTrends2023: 5 reasons to look forward to PR in the year ahead20 Jan 2023
Source © PRovoke Media The 11th edition of the Global Creative Index analyses entries and winners from more than 25 PR, digital and marketing awards programmes from around the world over a 12-month period, up to and including the 2022 Global Sabre Awards
Weber Shandwick retains global top PR spot21 Dec 2022
Source: © Kampus Production PR practitioners must develop a basic understanding of AI and automation to understand its implications for the future of PR
4 key trends for the Public Relations world in 202314 Dec 2022
Source: © Fauxels A good relationship between an agency and a client is the only way to build value and do great work together
10 tips for better client-agency relationships18 Oct 2022
Source © PRovoke Media
Local PR agency features in PRovoke Media's 2022 Global Agency of the Year finalists27 Sep 2022
Source:
IABC Africa Silver Quill awards open for entries5 Sep 2022
Source © raw pixel B2B PR is an important part of an organisation's communication with clients, suppliers, employees, and partners
Why B2B marketing is essential to your business22 Aug 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz