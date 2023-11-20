Makro repositions brand to get consumers in the #MakroMood

Over the last five decades, Makro has evolved from a big box store to one of South Africa's largest retailers, offering consumers a wide range of products under one roof. The retailer has seen recessions, national celebrations, and ever-evolving consumer trends. This year, Makro takes the next step in its brand evolution as it partners with Accenture Song to launch a new brand campaign.

Katherine Madley, Massmart’s vice president of marketing, explains that rather than changing Makro’s format, this new brand repositioning is focused on the customer experience and known truths that have existed in the brand for many decades.

Can you describe the current positioning of the brand in the market?

Makro has cemented itself as a dominant brand amongst its competitors and has evolved over the past 52 years; we are well known as a destination for bulk buying and wholesale offerings. We also have a huge stokvel community that purchase from us.

Our liquor offering is also popular amongst South African shoppers, as they know our range is diverse. Many of our customers are small business owners with tuckshops, spaza shops and taverns, for example.

There is a certain kind of shopping itch only Makro can scratch; it’s a mood and one we are all familiar with when it comes to the brand. We have a wide range and proven value when it comes to our merchandise. We have a wide selection of food, with an average of an 8% price gap and finally we have the finest collection of liquor at the best prices.

For the day-to-day consumer, Makro has become well-known as a destination for large appliances and electronics.

Can you tell us why a need for a brand repositioning?

Our business model has evolved dramatically in the last few years, as we have met the demand for an omnichannel offering, a convenient customer experience, and on-demand shopping. While this has been successful for us, we felt the brand needed a new positioning to match our growth and resonate with our customers better.

We want to move into a space where everyone knows there is an abundance waiting for them at any of our stores nationwide; that there is an abundance of product assortment, an abundance of value, and an abundance of customer service. The consumer landscape is shifting and we are seeing many people walking through Makro’s doors for the first time.

As the consumer becomes increasingly budget conscious, we want them to know they can make their money go further while still being in the mood to improve their home, life, or selves.

Can you elaborate more on the new brand direction? What do you hope to achieve?

Again, we want Makro to feel like a place where everyone can shop, no matter what they’re looking for. Being in a “Makro Mood” is something that can easily be translated across advertising and communication mediums, applies to many situations and feels easy to understand.

A ‘Makro Mood’ is a feeling that comes over our shoppers and team members. It is a feeling of abundance and finding deals and products you wouldn’t at any other retailer in South Africa. We want to connect old and new customers more emotively to the brand.

We have a wide audience that comprises commercial, wholesale customers and general consumers. The campaign is targeted at both old and new Makro customers.

Can you outline the key messages or values that the repositioned brand should convey to consumers?

We want to land #MakroMood in the market, and this simply starts when each customer walks in and experiences the abundance that is Makro.

Makro offers competitive pricing on a huge range of categories, including appliances, electronics, fresh and pantry groceries, liquor, toys, and outdoor and household goods. We want the consumer to understand they can find an abundance of goods while making their money go further with us.

We want to latch onto known truths that have solidified Makro as a bold and dominant brand amongst its competitors.

What challenges or obstacles do you foresee in the repositioning process, and how do you plan to address them?

Since we are not changing the layout or operating model of our stores, we expect to keep challenges at a minimum. The customer will still recognise the layout and experience of shopping at Makro. The repositioning is aimed, rather, at ensuring they feel excited about this. However, expect to see a lot of new and exciting products in every single one of our categories.

Are there any specific design or visual elements that you envision changing as part of the repositioning?

You will find that this repositioning statement just brings what our customers love about Makro back to the forefront of everything we do. And it attracts young customers to the brand, the effect is already palpable.