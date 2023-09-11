Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Nedbank IMC ConferenceWomen's MonthLoeriesBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMore Sections..

In the news

BataSwitch Energy DrinkStellenbosch University Language CentreMpact PlasticsEntravision in AfricaBizcommunity.comMediamarkMegaVision MediaKLAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Retail Marketing News South Africa

Superdry SA joins forces with Cheslin Kolbe to ignite passion across Mzansi

11 Sep 2023
Superdry South Africa unveils its latest campaign featuring local brand ambassador, rugby sensation and South African World Cup winner, Cheslin Kolbe. The launch of this initiative aligns perfectly with the imminent Rugby World Cup.
Image supplied
Image supplied

Superdry’s latest campaign seeks to ignite inspiration across Mzansi and encourages us to embrace better choices that pave the way toward a better and brighter future. This initiative draws its motivation from the brand's steadfast dedication to become the most sustainable fashion brand by 2030!

The campaign kicks off with a local brand video, a true reflection of the brand ethos: Better Choices for a Better Future and celebrates a passion for craftsmanship, culture, sustainability, art and the spirit of adventure.

What makes this campaign special is that it lives beyond just the brand itself and features local brand ambassador – Cheslin Kolbe. Much like Superdry, Cheslin Kolbe recognised the power of choice and its ability to forge a brighter future, which now has an impact that resonates beyond just himself. Among all his choices, one stands out—his steadfast allegiance to Superdry as his cherished fashion brand.

Source: Supplied
Superdry secures sales presence at Woolworths

16 May 2023

The Cheslin Kolbe series launches as the second phase of the campaign and is focused on Kolbe's core values: His Family, Career, and Community. Kolbe talks about his own personal choices and how he remains connected to his roots, acknowledging the community that uplifted him. His ambition is to share his wisdom and empower the next generation to pursue their dreams through relentless dedication.

Superdry and Kolbe comes together to convey an inspirational message that ignites a spark within Mzansi. It's a message of unwavering dedication to one's passion, an encouragement to be relentless in the pursuit of your dreams. A gentle reminder that any dream is attainable through the power of conscious choice.

NextOptions

Related

Source: Supplied
Superdry secures sales presence at Woolworths16 May 2023
Cheslin Kolbe shares his life story through TVC
Cheslin Kolbe shares his life story through TVC10 Nov 2021
Rethinking retail: the 3 trends you need to know
Centric SoftwareRethinking retail: the 3 trends you need to know21 Apr 2021
Venter captions this: “Still learning how to take a selfie…”
#BehindtheSelfie with... Zak Venter, brand and marketing executive at Bounty Brands Apparel25 Dec 2019
The new South African consumer
The new South African consumer25 Dec 2014

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz