Superdry SA joins forces with Cheslin Kolbe to ignite passion across Mzansi

Superdry South Africa unveils its latest campaign featuring local brand ambassador, rugby sensation and South African World Cup winner, Cheslin Kolbe. The launch of this initiative aligns perfectly with the imminent Rugby World Cup.

Image supplied

Superdry’s latest campaign seeks to ignite inspiration across Mzansi and encourages us to embrace better choices that pave the way toward a better and brighter future. This initiative draws its motivation from the brand's steadfast dedication to become the most sustainable fashion brand by 2030!

The campaign kicks off with a local brand video, a true reflection of the brand ethos: Better Choices for a Better Future and celebrates a passion for craftsmanship, culture, sustainability, art and the spirit of adventure.

What makes this campaign special is that it lives beyond just the brand itself and features local brand ambassador – Cheslin Kolbe. Much like Superdry, Cheslin Kolbe recognised the power of choice and its ability to forge a brighter future, which now has an impact that resonates beyond just himself. Among all his choices, one stands out—his steadfast allegiance to Superdry as his cherished fashion brand.

The Cheslin Kolbe series launches as the second phase of the campaign and is focused on Kolbe's core values: His Family, Career, and Community. Kolbe talks about his own personal choices and how he remains connected to his roots, acknowledging the community that uplifted him. His ambition is to share his wisdom and empower the next generation to pursue their dreams through relentless dedication.

Superdry and Kolbe comes together to convey an inspirational message that ignites a spark within Mzansi. It's a message of unwavering dedication to one's passion, an encouragement to be relentless in the pursuit of your dreams. A gentle reminder that any dream is attainable through the power of conscious choice.