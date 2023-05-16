Superdry secures sales presence at Woolworths

Superdry South Africa has entered into a partnership with Woolworths that will see the global premium fashion brand available from the local retail giant.

Source: Supplied

From May 2023, customers will be able to shop Superdry's AW23 collection from select Woolworths stores nationwide, with the womenswear line launching exclusively to online.

"These curated collections bring about the very best of Superdry to the Woolworths shopping experience," Superdry said.

As part of its efforts to innovate toward a sustainable fashion future, Superdry has switched all cotton garments to be made from 100% organic cotton and opted for alternative sustainable materials.

“At Superdry, we are committed to making better choices for a better future,” adds Levonia Pillay, marketing manager at Superdry SA. “We believe that collaborating with the right partners who align with our brand vision, such as Woolworths, will allow us to move steadfast in our efforts towards driving sustainable change that will leave a better legacy for our environment and community.”

Woolworths' sustainability efforts are put into action through its Good Business Journey programme, which focuses on eight focus areas: people, social development, health and wellness, sustainable farming, ethical sourcing, packaging and waste, water and energy and climate change.

Superdry menswear will be available at 11 participating Woolworths stores nationwide: Canal Walk, Cavendish and Promenade in the Western Cape; Sandton, Centurion, Eastgate, Mall of Africa and Menlyn in Gauteng; Gateway and Pavilion in KwaZulu-Natal; and Mall of the North in Limpopo.