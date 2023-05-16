Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa Month#StartupStoryBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

OLC Through The Line CommunicationsBataOnPoint PRMpact PlasticsBullion PR & CommunicationNIQStoneHeineken South AfricaDistellTechsys DigitalHoorah DigitalOrnicoBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Fashion & Homeware News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Retail jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Superdry secures sales presence at Woolworths

16 May 2023
Superdry South Africa has entered into a partnership with Woolworths that will see the global premium fashion brand available from the local retail giant.
Source: Supplied
Source: Supplied

From May 2023, customers will be able to shop Superdry's AW23 collection from select Woolworths stores nationwide, with the womenswear line launching exclusively to online.

"These curated collections bring about the very best of Superdry to the Woolworths shopping experience," Superdry said.

As part of its efforts to innovate toward a sustainable fashion future, Superdry has switched all cotton garments to be made from 100% organic cotton and opted for alternative sustainable materials.

“At Superdry, we are committed to making better choices for a better future,” adds Levonia Pillay, marketing manager at Superdry SA. “We believe that collaborating with the right partners who align with our brand vision, such as Woolworths, will allow us to move steadfast in our efforts towards driving sustainable change that will leave a better legacy for our environment and community.”

Ackermans brings international kidswear brands to SA market
Ackermans brings international kidswear brands to SA market

17 Apr 2023

Woolworths' sustainability efforts are put into action through its Good Business Journey programme, which focuses on eight focus areas: people, social development, health and wellness, sustainable farming, ethical sourcing, packaging and waste, water and energy and climate change.

Superdry menswear will be available at 11 participating Woolworths stores nationwide: Canal Walk, Cavendish and Promenade in the Western Cape; Sandton, Centurion, Eastgate, Mall of Africa and Menlyn in Gauteng; Gateway and Pavilion in KwaZulu-Natal; and Mall of the North in Limpopo.

NextOptions
Read more: fashion design, Woolworths, Superdry, fashion retail

Related

Adidas reveals Pride collection and campaign in partnership with Rich Mnisi
Adidas reveals Pride collection and campaign in partnership with Rich Mnisi1 day ago
Source © Ballito Lifestyle Centre Woolies' response to the recent chicken-mouse incident was spot on says PR experts
Reputation management: Who comes up tops Woolies (chicken) or the mouse?11 May 2023
Woolworths' new electric delivery vans hit the road in green logistics push
Woolworths' new electric delivery vans hit the road in green logistics push10 May 2023
Modern African design on display at London Craft Week
Modern African design on display at London Craft Week10 May 2023
Zara boosts omnichannel experience at newly refurbished Sandton flagship
Zara boosts omnichannel experience at newly refurbished Sandton flagship9 May 2023
Puma inks exclusive multi-year licensing deal with Formula 1
Puma inks exclusive multi-year licensing deal with Formula 18 May 2023
Source © Gardens Shopping Centre Woolies has responded to the video of a live mouse in the chicken section at its Gardens Centre branch in Cape Town
Woolies, there's a mouse in my chicken...5 May 2023
Source © Mark Bowden Retailer loyalty programmes are a tool for retailers to drive increased customer engagement
Loyalty programmes: A tool to drive increased customer engagement2 May 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz