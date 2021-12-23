Print catalogues and inserts: effective in the festive season

Over the months of October and November, Novus Print sees an approximately 20% increase in print orders for retail customers.

Highly effective tool

“For retailers, the accessibility and visibility of printed catalogues, brochures and inserts in customers’ homes is an added boost for their respective brands’ impressions, which an email sitting in an inbox just cannot compete with,” says Peter Metcalfe, group executive of Sales at Novus Holdings.At this time of year attractive retail inserts and annual Christmas catalogues form part of the consumer buzz and shopping excitement. As tools they let consumers spot and compare ‘best deals’ or to simply help with gift ideas, those captivating print materials are much-welcomed and well-used by shoppers from all overStill to this day visually appealing catalogues serve as a highly effective tool for retailers to showcase their products. The reality is that well printed publications such as catalogues offer highly engaging experiences that can help drive conversions.While an aesthetically-pleasing catalogue gives people a sense of nostalgia - they were a popular way people shopped during the holidays before the internet, and they bring people back to simpler times - they are still relevant in today’s marketplace.They offer customers the ability to read on their timeframe, and to easily find ‘favourite’ items without searching their browser history.“In many cases, printed materials are not at odds with online efforts,” says Metcalfe.“To the contrary, they can be a critical and complementary component of the relationships brands establish with and experience they deliver to their customers,” says Metcalfe.So many promotion emails get dumped in your inbox or lost in your ‘spam/junk’ folder, whereas printed catalogues will always be available.No need to scour the internet and sift through massive amounts of information, draining your electronic device’s battery.