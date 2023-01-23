Deciphering the labelling codes

Our labels are designed to make life easier for everyone in the Mpact Versapak value chain. Let us help you to decipher the codes and understand the product information

The label codes help us and you, our valued customer, track products that were manufactured during a certain time. In the event of a product enquiry, understanding the codes on a label can assist you and your customer to identify the product and its manufacturing batch. This assists us to trace the product, apply the relevant corrective action and close your enquiry in the shortest possible time, with the least amount of disruption to you.

Let us put each code into perspective

Note of importance:

A manufacturing batch can run over multiple days and shifts.

In the event of a quality issue, it is possible that only one shift has been

affected and not the complete batch.

Mpact Plastics is a leading producer of rigid plastic packaging and cling film in southern Africa. We operate out of nine production centres across the country, providing packaging from plants with relevant certifications. We service the food, beverage, personal care, home care, pharmaceutical, agricultural and retail markets. In upholding company values, and as a supporter of the circular economy, we positively contribute to industry associations, enabling various communities to participate in recycling solutions.

