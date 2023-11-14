BlackFriday: OneDayOnly.co.za launches online petition pushing employees for early 'payday'

This year, Black Friday will be taking place on 24 November - a day ahead of 'payday' for most South Africans. OneDayOnly.co.za has launched an online petition encouraging employees to push for early payment so they can stock up on groceries and those goods they've been eyeing all year.

“We know that when it comes to Black Friday, the early bird gets the worm, and with many South Africans living paycheque to paycheque, it would be a shame for them to miss out,” explains the company’s sales director, Laurian Venter.

“Last year, we saw 49% of shoppers buying groceries and household goods on Black Friday, with home cleaning products making up 66% of sales and toilet paper 48%,” she points out.

“Now, given the current economic climate, with rising fuel and food prices but salaries staying the same, 84% of consumers are planning to seek out discounts on everyday necessities like food and toiletries to alleviate some of their day-to-day expenses. The struggle is real!”

Venter notes that Black Friday sales tend to outshine those of the festive season, with people taking advantage of the discounts and deals to stockpile gifts and goodies ahead of the holidays so they can enjoy this time of year without the looming threat of ‘JanuWorry’. “However, unless the salary payment date is brought forward, they won’t have this option.”

A win for all

“Enabling more South Africans to participate in the sales, could potentially have knock-on effects for the broader economy,” she emphasises.

“The Bureau of Market Research (BMR) predicts that this year’s Black Friday event could inject a much-needed R26.6 billion into the embattled retail sector and create some 150,000 job opportunities. This could make a significant difference not only to the recovery of the sector but to the country’s economy as well, given that retail trade sales contribute around 20% to GDP.”

“While payday is governed by the Basic Conditions of Employment Act (BCEA), employers do have some wiggle room,” points out Venter.

“The law says they can choose to pay their employees daily, weekly, fortnightly, or monthly in cash or by direct deposit at any time of the month so long as the employee gets their rightful remuneration by the seventh day of the following month.”

Ask and you might receive

She encourages employees to sign the petition urging their companies to bring ‘payday’ forward and shares some bargaining chips to assist: “In addition to providing relief to those facing financial challenges and benefiting the economy, this could also positively affect businesses as 74% of employees say that they are more effective at their job when they feel heard. Plus, it could impact financial outcomes, with 88% of organisations experiencing improved performance when their workforce feels their voices matter.”

“We know that not all employers can adjust salary payment schedules but for those that can, this could be a gamechanger on a Springbok World Cup win level. Nudge that payday up a bit, the potential impact is massive!” she concludes.

Go to https://bit.ly/GetPaidEarlyWithOneDayOnly to sign the petition.