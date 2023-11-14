SA's top consumer product innovations for 2023

1,500 new SKUs were launched in South Africa in 2021 in over 50 product categories. This year, BIR 2023 awarded 21 winners among this year's innovative brands in South Africa that have transformed their categories. In addition, it also acknowledged six Wavemakers, products that show great potential for future success.
The recipients of this year’s South Africa Breakthrough Innovation Awards have made remarkable strides across diverse product categories. Seventy-one percent of South African consumers think that their country is in a recession, and their buying behaviour reflects that, as they seek out discounts in their purchases.
South African shoppers are notoriously price-conscious and continue to rank among the top five most price-sensitive countries in the world.
In the snack food category, South African buyers tended to gravitate towards spicy flavours which was reflected in this year’s winners.
This year’s Breakthrough Innovation winners have successfully navigated through a persistently precarious landscape, marked by the enduring impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, supply chain disruptions, extraordinary inflationary constraints and a 61% increase in load-shedding hours.
Esti Prinsloo, NIQ Bases commercial director for this region comments, “In tough economic times consumers go into a recessionary mindset, reducing purchases and actively looking for promotions. New product launches can be an effective way of keeping your product in their basket without over promoting. However, achieving breakthrough innovation status is not easy. It is important to learn from past winners as their success stories can be the inspiration you need for your own future success story.”
The 2023 South African Breakthrough Innovation Award Winners are:
The 2023 South African Breakthrough Innovation Award Wavemakers are:
For over a decade, Bases has identified more than 700 products from around the globe as breakthrough innovations. These innovations addressed key consumer needs and delivered stand-out experiences that redefined their categories. This, in turn, has resulted in incredible outcomes.