SA's top consumer product innovations for 2023

NIQ has named the winners of the Bases Breakthrough Innovation Awards for 2023. The awards recognise successful product launches across all categories, ranging from launches that managed to disrupt their categories and grow their brand, to targeted plays that did not intend to appeal to the mass market but were meant to delight a specific target.

Image supplied

1,500 new SKUs were launched in South Africa in 2021 in over 50 product categories. This year, BIR 2023 awarded 21 winners among this year's innovative brands in South Africa that have transformed their categories. In addition, it also acknowledged six Wavemakers, products that show great potential for future success.

The recipients of this year’s South Africa Breakthrough Innovation Awards have made remarkable strides across diverse product categories. Seventy-one percent of South African consumers think that their country is in a recession, and their buying behaviour reflects that, as they seek out discounts in their purchases.

South African shoppers are notoriously price-conscious and continue to rank among the top five most price-sensitive countries in the world.

In the snack food category, South African buyers tended to gravitate towards spicy flavours which was reflected in this year’s winners.

This year’s Breakthrough Innovation winners have successfully navigated through a persistently precarious landscape, marked by the enduring impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, supply chain disruptions, extraordinary inflationary constraints and a 61% increase in load-shedding hours.

Esti Prinsloo, NIQ Bases commercial director for this region comments, “In tough economic times consumers go into a recessionary mindset, reducing purchases and actively looking for promotions. New product launches can be an effective way of keeping your product in their basket without over promoting. However, achieving breakthrough innovation status is not easy. It is important to learn from past winners as their success stories can be the inspiration you need for your own future success story.”

The 2023 South African Breakthrough Innovation Award Winners are :

Belgravia Blackberry Gin



Brutal Fruit Strawberry Rouge



Cappy Apple Burst



Doritos Flamin’ Hot



Forage & Feast Range



Futurelife Granola Crunch Range



Jungle Cereal Bar Range



Kellogg’s Coco Pops Big 5



Kellogg’s Granola Nutty Delight and Tropical Burst Range



Koo Pillchards Range



L’Oreal Revitalift Filler (Hyaluronic Acid Serum)



Lay’s Argentinian Creamy Pepper Steak



Lindt Lindor Salted Caramel Range



Nik Naks Flamin’ Hot



Nola Mayonnaise



Predator Mean Green



Red Bull the Red Edition Watermelon



Simba Flamin’ Hot



Surf Dishwashing Liquid Range



Three Ships Mash Tun



Viceroy Smooth Gold Brandy



The 2023 South African Breakthrough Innovation Award Wavemakers are :

#WHATTHEFANTA



Cadbury Dairy Milk Top Deck Bunnies



Cadbury Festive Range Tablets



KitKat Christmas Break



Lays Money Heist Korea: Rio & Tokyo



Nivea Radiant & Beauty Range

For over a decade, Bases has identified more than 700 products from around the globe as breakthrough innovations. These innovations addressed key consumer needs and delivered stand-out experiences that redefined their categories. This, in turn, has resulted in incredible outcomes.