    SA's top consumer product innovations for 2023

    14 Nov 2023
    14 Nov 2023
    NIQ has named the winners of the Bases Breakthrough Innovation Awards for 2023. The awards recognise successful product launches across all categories, ranging from launches that managed to disrupt their categories and grow their brand, to targeted plays that did not intend to appeal to the mass market but were meant to delight a specific target.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    1,500 new SKUs were launched in South Africa in 2021 in over 50 product categories. This year, BIR 2023 awarded 21 winners among this year's innovative brands in South Africa that have transformed their categories. In addition, it also acknowledged six Wavemakers, products that show great potential for future success.

    The recipients of this year’s South Africa Breakthrough Innovation Awards have made remarkable strides across diverse product categories. Seventy-one percent of South African consumers think that their country is in a recession, and their buying behaviour reflects that, as they seek out discounts in their purchases.

    South African shoppers are notoriously price-conscious and continue to rank among the top five most price-sensitive countries in the world.

    In the snack food category, South African buyers tended to gravitate towards spicy flavours which was reflected in this year’s winners.

    This year’s Breakthrough Innovation winners have successfully navigated through a persistently precarious landscape, marked by the enduring impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, supply chain disruptions, extraordinary inflationary constraints and a 61% increase in load-shedding hours.

    Esti Prinsloo, NIQ Bases commercial director for this region comments, “In tough economic times consumers go into a recessionary mindset, reducing purchases and actively looking for promotions. New product launches can be an effective way of keeping your product in their basket without over promoting. However, achieving breakthrough innovation status is not easy. It is important to learn from past winners as their success stories can be the inspiration you need for your own future success story.”

    The 2023 South African Breakthrough Innovation Award Winners are:

    • Belgravia Blackberry Gin
    • Brutal Fruit Strawberry Rouge
    • Cappy Apple Burst
    • Doritos Flamin’ Hot
    • Forage & Feast Range
    • Futurelife Granola Crunch Range
    • Jungle Cereal Bar Range
    • Kellogg’s Coco Pops Big 5
    • Kellogg’s Granola Nutty Delight and Tropical Burst Range
    • Koo Pillchards Range
    • L’Oreal Revitalift Filler (Hyaluronic Acid Serum)
    • Lay’s Argentinian Creamy Pepper Steak
    • Lindt Lindor Salted Caramel Range
    • Nik Naks Flamin’ Hot
    • Nola Mayonnaise
    • Predator Mean Green
    • Red Bull the Red Edition Watermelon
    • Simba Flamin’ Hot
    • Surf Dishwashing Liquid Range
    • Three Ships Mash Tun
    • Viceroy Smooth Gold Brandy


    The 2023 South African Breakthrough Innovation Award Wavemakers are:

    • #WHATTHEFANTA
    • Cadbury Dairy Milk Top Deck Bunnies
    • Cadbury Festive Range Tablets
    • KitKat Christmas Break
    • Lays Money Heist Korea: Rio & Tokyo
    • Nivea Radiant & Beauty Range

    For over a decade, Bases has identified more than 700 products from around the globe as breakthrough innovations. These innovations addressed key consumer needs and delivered stand-out experiences that redefined their categories. This, in turn, has resulted in incredible outcomes.

